Was GTA 6 gameplay leaker CyberLeek identified and arrested? Truth behind viral courthouse video

The launch of the gameplay trailer of Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) Thursday was preceded by leaks of the same earlier this week via a platform named CyberLeek.

Rockstar Games launched the gameplay trailer of GTA 6 on Netflix. (Rockstar Games)

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Even as the official, extended trailer dropped on Netflix, CyberLeek hardly faded away from discussions. In fact, several claims are doing the rounds about the real face behind CyberLeek, all of which are unverified.

At the centre of the discussions on online GTA communities is the identity of CyberLeek and claims that the user was arrested in Nuremberg, Germany.

Was CyberLeek Identified And Arrested? Here's The Truth

At the core of the talks around the arrest and identification of CyberLeek is a video, allegedly from a courthouse in Nuremberg, Germany. Multiple users on social media shared the video claiming that the person seen in the courthouse is the indivisual behind the leaking platform CyberLeek.

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The video purportedly shows that a crowd of supporters gathered around the courthouse and chanted CyberLeek's name as the individual made an appearance. The footage also showed the individual signing autographs for outside the courthouse.

The authenticity of the footage remains in doubt even as it continues to spread online. Ht.com could not independently confirm the veracity of the viral video.

No confirmed reports have identified the individual behind CyberLeek. Nor are there confirmed reports to suggest that he was arrested in Germany.

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Also read: Who voices Jason in GTA 6? Fans call out voice actor's performance in gameplay trailer; ‘sounds like a giant’

What We Know About CyberLeek

CyberLeek is an anonymous platform that drops leaks related to Grand Theft Auto VI. Despite the viral video, so far, there are no verified reports confirming the real identity of the individual behind CyberLeek.

Additionally, the row over CyberLeek and Rockstar Games escalated when Rockstar Games also called the footage of the gameplay "heartbreaking" for the studio. But despite that, a section of the fans believes that the CyberLeek episode may have been staged by Rockstar Games to gain traction before the August 27 trailer launch.

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As of this writing, the CyberLeek channel and website remain active.

Grand Theft Auto VI launches for consoles on November 19.