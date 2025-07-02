Watch. Woman's hilarious take on ‘rich people stuff’ goes viral, netizens say ‘I needed that reminder’

Being rich means different things to different people. And for one TikToker, the luxuries of middle-class living are more than enough to qualify. Her honest, funny take on what counts as “rich people stuff” has now struck a chord with millions. Samantha's hilarious take on what qualifies as 'rich people stuff' gets the internet's approval(Instagram/ @sammye936jc)

TikTok user Samantha has gone viral with a video showing off her everyday “riches,” and the internet can not get enough. With over 7 million views on her original post, she has managed to spark laughter and agreement across the platform.

Fridge in the garage = rich

In the video, which was also shared on her Instagram handle (@sammye936jc), Samantha walks viewers through her house, pointing out items she jokingly labels as “rich people” things.

“If you got a fridge in the garage, you’re rich,” she says, before adding, “Double points if you got a deep freezer – I ain’t there yet.”

She also highlights her matching bedside tables, a headboard in every bedroom, and even Bath and Body Works soap as markers of her upgraded lifestyle.

“There ain’t nothing wrong with a mattress on the floor. Been there, done that. Not anymore. We’re rich,” she says with pride.

TV on the wall and other luxury signs

In what she calls her “controversial” take, Samantha points out that “a TV hanging on the wall” is a sign of wealth. But she keeps it real by admitting, “I do still have some TVs on some entertainment centers, though.”

Netizens say ‘I needed that reminder’

Samantha’s fun and relatable take on everyday household items has struck a chord with many people online. Viewers praised her honesty and sense of humor.

One person commented, “This screams gratitude and being proud of what you have and IM. HERE. FOR. IT.” A second admitted, “I needed that reminder.”

Another shared, “Someone who grew up poor… this is so spot on, especially the headboard part haha.” A fourth said, “Growing up poor poor, I concur. These are all rich people things! Congratulations – you’ve made it!”

Someone else joked, “Gotta keep a few TVs on stands so your guests don’t feel too uncomfortable being in a mansion.”