Who is Kate Linn? Singer behind viral Spanish anthem Dame Un Grrr

Dame Un Grrr, released on June 20, has taken social media by storm, with over six million TikTok users using the sound for their videos. The viral track has been climbing streaming charts globally. It is a playful blend of energetic dance beats and catchy hooks. Released under Universal Music Romania and Creator Records, the song, which stands out with its signature “grrr,” is a collaboration between Kate Linn and Fantomel. Kate Linn's latest track, Dame Un Grrr, has gone viral on TikTok(Instagram/ @katelinnofficial)

Meet Kate Linn: The pop sensation behind Dame Un Grrr

Kate Linn, whose real name is Catalina Ioana Oteleanu, is a Romanian pop singer known for fusing pop with Balkan and global influences. She has been active in the Southeastern European and Middle Eastern music scenes for years.

Prior to her latest viral hit, Linn had made headlines for releasing popular tracks like Your Love (2017), Thunderlike (2018) and Chiki Chiki (2022). She has also collaborated with artists like Chris Thrace and Anthony Keyrouz.

Fantomel, Linn’s collaborator on the Dame Un Grrr, is known for his masked persona and genre-bending production. His mysterious image and beat-heavy music made him a perfect match for Linn’s infectious energy.

The TikTok effect: Dame Un Grrr's viral success and the ‘claw’ dance

On TikTok and Instagram, Dame Un Grrr has turned into a trend magnet. From makeup transitions to choreographed dances, creators are all over it. The standout move? A playful claw gesture that matches the song’s unique rhythm.

A sound rooted in culture

Linn’s success is not just about going viral; it is about staying true to her roots. Growing up in Romania, she was surrounded by Balkan folk and modern pop. The star’s culture shines bright in her music, with her unique style resonating with fans all over the world.

FAQs:

Q1: What does “Dame Un Grrr” mean in English?

The title roughly translates to “Give me a grrr.”

Q2: Who are the artists behind Dame Un Grrr?

The song is by Kate Linn and Fantomel. Both are known for blending global sounds with pop music.

Q3: Why is Dame Un Grrr trending on TikTok and Instagram?

Its fun beat, catchy hook, and viral “claw” dance have made it a hit among TikTok and Instagram users.

Q4: Where is Kate Linn from?

Kate Linn is from Romania and has been active in the Southeastern European and Middle Eastern music scenes.