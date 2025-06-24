BTS star Jimin dances to J-Hope's Killin' It Girl, seemingly challenges Jungkook

The BTS brotherhood continues to shine post-military, as Jimin’s latest Instagram reel sets the internet ablaze. Nearly two weeks after wrapping up his military service, BTS’s Jimin returned to Instagram with a fresh burst of energy, and ARMY can not get enough. His new video, a dynamic dance cover of J-Hope’s track Killin’ It Girl, not only showcases his flawless moves but also offers fans a glimpse into the ever-strong bond between the BTS members. But what made this moment even more special was the unexpected involvement of Jungkook, who appeared to be behind the camera. File photo of Jungkook and Jimin(AFP)

Jimin lights up Instagram with dance challenge

Filmed in a cozy indoor setting, possibly a hotel room or private residence, the video captures Jimin’s smooth transition from a mellow groove to J-Hope’s powerful choreography. Known for his fluid and expressive dance style, Jimin effortlessly channels the upbeat energy of the track. He cheekily captioned the post with #KillinItBoy – a fun twist on J-Hope’s original track that fans are already embracing as a new trend.

Jungkook’s cameo adds a heartwarming touch

As Jimin grooves to the beat, a familiar laugh from behind the camera confirms what many ARMY suspected – Jungkook is the one filming. His off-screen presence adds a sweet, spontaneous vibe to the clip, reminding fans of BTS’s unmatched camaraderie. In his Instagram Stories, Jimin dropped a subtle hint by tagging #JK, possibly suggesting that Jungkook could be next to take on the Killin’ It Girl challenge.

J-Hope reacts: ‘OMG’

J-Hope, the original artist behind ‘Killin’ It Girl’, couldn’t hide his excitement. Reacting in real time, he left a series of surprised comments, including “What” and “OMG,” before resharing Jimin’s video on his own Stories.

FAQs:

1. What is Jimin’s new Instagram dance video about?

Jimin’s latest Instagram reel features a high-energy dance cover of J-Hope’s track Killin’ It Girl.

2. Who filmed Jimin’s ‘Killin’ It Girl’ dance video?

The video appears to be filmed by fellow BTS member Jungkook, as his off-screen laugh can be heard and Jimin later tagged #JK in his Instagram Stories, confirming ARMY’s suspicions.

3. How did J-Hope react to Jimin’s dance cover?

J-Hope was clearly thrilled by the tribute. He commented “What” and “OMG” on Jimin’s post and even reshared the video to his own Instagram Stories, showing his excitement.