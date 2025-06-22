Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss announces pregnancy with husband Jake Funk in sweet Instagram post

Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss and her husband, NFL player Jake Funk, are set to become parents later this year. As confirmed exclusively to People, the couple is expecting their first child in November. The two tied the knot in June last year, holding a romantic ceremony in Italy. The pair found out they were expecting while on a trip to Dubai. “It was such an unexpected and joyful surprise! A moment we'll always treasure,” Sluss told People. Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss and husband Jake Funk are expecting their first child.(Instagram/ Hannah Ann Sluss)

She added that Funk’s reaction was unforgettable and that she would be sharing a video soon. The couple decided to keep the news private in the early weeks. “We waited until I was around 12 weeks, once I started feeling a bit better,” Hannah Ann Sluss said. They finally revealed the news at a family gathering, where the response was filled with love and excitement.

Hannah Ann Sluss also dropped a special post on Instagram to share the happy news with her followers. The Bachelor star revealed that she and her husband were eagerly awaiting the arrival of their little one.

First trimester brought rest and routine

Hannah Ann Sluss admitted her first trimester was marked by fatigue and strong food aversions. She shared that she simplified her routine to focus on work, light walks, and taking care of their dog, Dash. As the pregnancy progressed, she said she began to feel much better.

A focus on health and preparation

The couple has already started preparing for the baby’s arrival. Hannah Ann Sluss, who has partnered with wellness brand Zarbee’s, said she and Funk are being careful with what products they use. With the baby due during peak flu and cold season, she said choosing trusted, safe solutions was a top priority, she told People.

The pair has started discussing baby names. As the due date nears, the couple continues to focus on gratitude. “Becoming parents is the greatest gift, and we're just in awe of God's goodness in this season,” she said.

FAQs

When is Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk’s baby due?

The couple is expecting their first child in November 2025.

Where did Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk find out about the pregnancy?

They discovered they were expecting a child during a trip to Dubai.

How long have Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk been married?

They exchanged vows in June 2024 at a destination wedding in Italy.