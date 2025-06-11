Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 cast revealed: Meet the contestants as Kate Izzo, Dale Moss to return

Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise sets sail with a fresh cast and a few golden surprises. By the time the waves hit the sand this July, reality TV’s steamiest beach getaway will be back. And, the first set of singles is already out of the bag. Bachelor in Paradise reveals first wave of Season 10 cast: Meet the contestants as Katherine 'Kat' Izzo (L), Dale Moss (C), and Lexi Young (R) to return(Instagram)

Yes, ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise is officially returning for its tenth season on July 7. After taking a break last year, fans have been eagerly awaiting another round of flirting, tears, roses and (hopefully) some happily-ever-afters.

This time around, the show is mixing up its familiar cocktail of young heartbreakers from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette with a splash of something new: contestants from the franchise’s golden years. But for now, the first wave of participants is all about the younger crowd. And the beach? It’s set in another majestic destination. The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Season 10 was filmed in Costa Rica.

Who’s making the first splash? Meet the contestants

The first cast members walking into paradise include names both fresh and familiar. Some are returning favourites. Some are new faces.

Among the women, we will see:

Alexe-Anne 'Alexe' Godin (The Bachelor Season 29)

Bailey Brown (The Bachelor Season 29)

Jessica 'Jess' Edwards (The Bachelor Season 28)

Katherine 'Kat' Izzo (The Bachelor Season 27, Bachelor in Paradise Season 9)

Lexi Young (The Bachelor Season 28)

Zoe McGrady (The Bachelor Season 29)

Joining them are a crew of familiar men:

Brian Autz, Hakeem Moulton, Jeremy Simon, Jonathon Johnson, Riquerdy 'Ricky' Marinez, Sam McKinney and Spencer Conley (all from The Bachelorette Season 21)

Dale Moss (The Bachelorette Season 16)

Justin Glaze (The Bachelorette Season 17, Bachelor in Paradise Season 8)

Kyle Howard (The Bachelorette Season 17)

Golden guests will arrive later

Bachelor Nation is shaking things up this year by inviting a few of its senior citizens to the party. While they won’t be part of the initial lineup, viewers can expect Leslie Fhima (from The Golden Bachelor) and Gary Levingston (from The Golden Bachelorette) to make an entrance later in the season.

A new twist

Jesse Palmer returns as the man handing out dates and making cryptic pronouncements, while fan favorite Wells Adams is once again behind the bar, possibly offering some unsolicited but wise advice.

There is also a new twist this season. Hannah Brown, who first won hearts on The Bachelorette Season 15, joins the show in a brand-new role. She has been named “Paradise Relations” and is all set to make her debut with the introduction of the Champagne Lounge.

What’s next for the Bachelor universe?

Once the sun sets on Paradise, the cameras will shift to a more seasoned love story. Coming up later this year is Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor, this time with a former NFL player in the lead. Mel Owens is taking the baton.

FAQs

1. When does Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 premiere?

Monday, July 7, at 8-10 p.m. ET on ABC. It’ll also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

2. Where was Season 10 filmed?

This season trades its usual Mexican beaches for a fresh location, Costa Rica.

3. Who is hosting this season of Paradise?

Jesse Palmer returns as host, Wells Adams is back behind the bar, and Hannah Brown joins the party in a new role called Paradise Relations.