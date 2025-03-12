BTS’ J-Hope teases what ARMY can expect on his debut solo tour: ‘A show unique to J-Hope’

J-hope (Jung Ho-seok) the most vibrant member of iconic K-pop group BTS, is ready to reclaim the stage now that he has completed his mandatory military service for South Korea. As he prepares to embark on his highly anticipated HOPE ON THE STAGE World Tour, Hobi recently teased ARMY about what they can expect from his first-ever solo tour. The world got a sneak peek of his excitement and the tour’s vibe during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In his interview with Fallon, J-hope exuded his usual enthusiasm and warmth, clearly eager to connect with his fans after his military hiatus. When asked by Fallon, “How does it feel to be back on stage? And what should people expect from this show?” J-hope's response was filled with optimism and promise for a one-of-a-kind experience. He grinned and said, “Hope On The Stage, the title itself says it all. So, it’ll be a show unique to J-Hope. So yeah, I’m ready. And you guys are ready, it will be a great time!” BTS’ J-Hope on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

His excitement was palpable, hinting that the tour would showcase his personal style and creativity, offering a show that's all his own. Fallon, who has long been a friend of BTS, even asked if he’d be attending the show. J-hope playfully responded with, “You are member 8…” Fallon, ever the enthusiastic supporter, responded, “We’ve known each other a long time and thank you for always showing up and loving us, and it’s fun to see your career just go higher and higher and higher.”

The conversation then took a turn to reflect on how the HOPE ON THE STAGE tour came to be. Fallon recalled J-Hope's groundbreaking performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago, where he performed solo for one of the first times. Fallon asked how it felt for J-Hope to headline such a major festival, and the artist opened up about his initial concerns. “I was worried whether there would be many fans of mine since it was a festival. There were so many ARMY there, who gave me so much strength. The success of that night led to ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE.’ So there is great synergy between them.” It was clear from J-Hope's words that the energy and love he received from his fans at Lollapalooza had a huge impact, driving him to create a tour that celebrated that connection.

The excitement in the studio was undeniable as fans cheered loudly for J-Hope's return, thrilled to see him back on stage after his military service. This marks an important milestone in his career, as HOPE ON THE STAGE will be his first solo tour, with the other BTS members (except Jin) currently serving their enlistments. The tour, which will run from Friday, February 28, 2025, in Seoul to Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Osaka, Japan, promises to be an unforgettable journey for both J-Hope and his ARMY.