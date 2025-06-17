Gambhir gets ‘brutally honest’ wake-up call on Shreyas Iyer snub as India's post-Kohli, Rohit transition questioned

Nick Knight believes India’s transition in the post-Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma era could have been far smoother had Shreyas Iyer been part of the Test squad for the England tour. The former England opener sees Iyer as a key figure India could’ve leaned on during this phase of rebuilding. Iyer has been in top-notch form across all formats over the past season, but hasn't been a part of the Test team since early last year. India's Shreyas Iyer during home Test series against England in 2024(PTI)

With two generational batters, Kohli and Rohit, stepping away from the red-ball format last month, India’s top order is now defined by promise more than pedigree. Knight, now a respected voice in the commentary box, stressed how critical this moment is for the new-look Indian batting unit. While he did acknowledge the absence of the duo, Knight said that the time is opportune for the youngsters to step up.

“If there was ever a time for Indian cricket to cope with losing Rohit and Virat, it's now. I'm going to be brutally honest here. Shreyas Iyer should be here. That would have helped this transition a little bit more. But there's still plenty of ability there,” Knight told PTI.

In the absence of seasoned anchors, the onus shifts heavily to the likes of KL Rahul and newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill, who are among the experienced batters in the squad. The return of Karun Nair, who has been in stellar form in the red-ball format, provides stability to the side in the middle-order, too, while Sai Sudharsan is widely expected to take over the no.3 spot.

“Sai Sudarshan, for me, he slots in at number three, Shubhman Gill at number four, and then you go from there,” Knight said.

“Sai is a very good player. He plays late. You'll hear that a lot during this series. Players that play the ball underneath their eyeline, by the front pad, not get out in front of you, follow the ball a little bit, play the early line, don't follow the line as it moves laterally... all those sorts of things which are key to being successful in English conditions.”

First Test starts June 20

The two teams will kick off their respective World Test Championship campaigns with the five-test series on June 20 in Leeds. England had earlier announced their 14-member squad for the opening Test, which saw Jamie Overton return to the Test team after over three years.