‘We go 50-50’: Indian woman explains expense split with husband on $250,000 household income in San Francisco

An Indian woman living in San Francisco has sparked conversation online after sharing how she and her husband manage finances and household responsibilities while raising children in a dual income household. An Indian woman in San Francisco revealed how she divided finances and household duties with her husband. ( Instagram/shiveechauhan)

The woman, Shivee Chauhan, posted a video on Instagram explaining how the couple divides expenses and chores, offering a glimpse into their financial arrangement.

A practical approach to managing expenses Taking to Instagram, Chauhan shared a clip describing how the couple handles their combined annual income, which she said exceeds $250,000. In the video, she explains: "My husband and I make over $250,000 a year combined, and this is how we split our expenses. My husband pays for the mortgage and taxes for our home in San Francisco, and I pay for everything else, including the daycare costs and the credit card bills. And our credit card bills include everything, like gas, groceries, public transport, utilities, travel, literally everything."

She added that despite the arrangement, the couple ultimately contributes equally. "The split that I laid out works well for us because even with this split, we do spend 50-50. Yes, the mortgage and property taxes in San Francisco can be really high."

Chauhan also noted that major purchases are discussed beforehand. "When it comes to buying something expensive, like I bought this Cartier bracelet, we talk to each other in advance so that we are on the same page. And honestly, I don't make many luxury purchases, maybe once every two years."

The video was shared with the caption: "how we split expenses as a dual income household with kids".

Equal partnership beyond finances Beyond money matters, Chauhan emphasised that the couple applies the same principle to household responsibilities. She said they split domestic work equally to avoid imbalance after becoming parents. "We have our own brokerage accounts where we invest separately, And it is not just expenses where we go 50-50. We go 50-50 in our household chores as well."

Explaining further, she said: "So I clean, he cleans, I cook, he cooks, I do the laundry, he takes out the trash, I help with the homework, and he drops and picks up kids from the school." She added that sharing chores also prevents additional expenses that could arise from hiring outside help. "So overall, we just go 50-50. Cheers!"

Watch the clip here: