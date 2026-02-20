‘We go 50-50’: Indian woman explains expense split with husband on $250,000 household income in San Francisco
An Indian woman in San Francisco shared how she and her husband split expenses and chores equally while managing a $250,000 household income.
An Indian woman living in San Francisco has sparked conversation online after sharing how she and her husband manage finances and household responsibilities while raising children in a dual income household.
The woman, Shivee Chauhan, posted a video on Instagram explaining how the couple divides expenses and chores, offering a glimpse into their financial arrangement.
A practical approach to managing expenses
Taking to Instagram, Chauhan shared a clip describing how the couple handles their combined annual income, which she said exceeds $250,000. In the video, she explains: "My husband and I make over $250,000 a year combined, and this is how we split our expenses. My husband pays for the mortgage and taxes for our home in San Francisco, and I pay for everything else, including the daycare costs and the credit card bills. And our credit card bills include everything, like gas, groceries, public transport, utilities, travel, literally everything."
She added that despite the arrangement, the couple ultimately contributes equally. "The split that I laid out works well for us because even with this split, we do spend 50-50. Yes, the mortgage and property taxes in San Francisco can be really high."
Chauhan also noted that major purchases are discussed beforehand. "When it comes to buying something expensive, like I bought this Cartier bracelet, we talk to each other in advance so that we are on the same page. And honestly, I don't make many luxury purchases, maybe once every two years."
The video was shared with the caption: "how we split expenses as a dual income household with kids".
Equal partnership beyond finances
Beyond money matters, Chauhan emphasised that the couple applies the same principle to household responsibilities. She said they split domestic work equally to avoid imbalance after becoming parents. "We have our own brokerage accounts where we invest separately, And it is not just expenses where we go 50-50. We go 50-50 in our household chores as well."
Explaining further, she said: "So I clean, he cleans, I cook, he cooks, I do the laundry, he takes out the trash, I help with the homework, and he drops and picks up kids from the school." She added that sharing chores also prevents additional expenses that could arise from hiring outside help. "So overall, we just go 50-50. Cheers!"
Watch the clip here:
Social media reacts
The clip garnered several reactions from viewers who appreciated her transparency. One user commented, "You are very humble God bless you and your family," while another wrote, "I love your content shivi thank you for your honesty. You are amazing."
Curious viewers also asked practical questions, with one asking, "How do you split travel expenses?" Chauhan responded: "we don’t. It’s all on credit cards that I pay down."
Others related to her approach, with one user saying, "Same with our family, we follow Same plan for last 10 years it worked pretty well," while another added, "Thank you for shairng this info.I have heard SFO is very expensive."
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
