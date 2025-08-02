What are the benefits of closed kitchens? Here's how viral trend is making a comeback

A kitchen is said to be the heart of a home, so it is no wonder that a lot of thought goes into how it looks. While open kitchens have a set of perks, they lack the privacy and separation from the rest of the home that closed kitchen spaces offer. Image for representation.(Pixabay)

Some time back, actually around two decades back, the Tuscan-style kitchen was nothing more than some quirky design no one had expected to see trend again. But now, it seems to be making a comeback.

While open kitchens have been all the rage in recent times, there is a noticeable shift in trends, House Digest observed, with many leaning towards kitchens with closed layouts – showing that no design choice is truly ever dead or immortal.

So, why are people opting for the closed kitchen design over the open one?

Benefits of closed kitchens

While open kitchens have a set of perks, they lack the privacy and separation from the rest of the home that closed kitchen spaces offer. House Digest notes this may cause the space to lose some of its charm or character.

The closed space, alternately, takes a more traditional approach with the cooking space becoming a dedicated area through a doorway. This design works for people who want to remain focused while cooking.

While one may not be able to chat with guests when preparing food, the closed kitchen plan also saves others the trouble of being exposed to the mess and odors that are inevitable in the cooking process.

Further, closed kitchens mean more walls, which translates to more storage space if cabinets and shelves are put up.

Finally, closed kitchen spaces convey a sense of intimacy, and since homeowners are leaning towards spaces that feel cozy, this design trend seems to be most obvious choice.

How to work with a closed kitchen design

It's important to have a kitchen plan – focused on functionality and practicality in place – before going with the decor. House Digest also spoke to designers who suggested that it is important to focus on a specific energy within the space – whether someone wants to go with cozy, conversational, productive, or calm.