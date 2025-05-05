DIY kitchen glow-up: 7 affordable ways to upgrade without a full renovation

A kitchen makeover does not have to empty your bank account or require contractors. With some thoughtful touches and weekend warrior spirit, you can breathe new life into your cooking space without the headache of a full renovation. Ditch the renovation, these 7 DIY kitchen glow-ups are all you need.(Image by Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ashok Chaudhary, MD (Plumber Batheware) at Aqua Plumbings Pvt. Ltd., suggested -

1. Swapping out that old faucet might seem minor but it's like giving your kitchen a fresh haircut.

Enhancing the kitchen: Brass and copper accents can embellish your kitchen, turning it into a standout area. Install brass or copper knobs and handles on your cabinets. Display copper cookware on openshelves. You might even consider a brass or copper sink and faucet.(Unsplash)

Today's options in matte black, brushed nickel or chrome don't just look sharp but they often include pull-down sprayers or touchless technology that will make you wonder how you lived with that crusty old tap for so long.

2. Hardware is another detail that often goes unnoticed but when updated, it can completely shift your kitchen’s style.

Replacing old cabinet handles and drawer pulls with trendy or timeless designs like brass, matte black, or minimalist stainless steel can make old cabinets a brand-new transformation.

3. Lighting is the key to create a welcoming, stylish kitchen.

Smart kitchen integrates both the minimalist aesthetic and high-tech efficiency.(Shutterstock)

Swapping out overhead fixtures, adding under-cabinet lights, or even incorporating LED strip lights can bring warmth and dimension to the space. These subtle changes can make your kitchen more inviting for both cooking and gathering.

4. Peel-and-stick tiles or repaint

Peel-and-stick tiles or even a fresh coat of waterproof paint can give your kitchen a customised, refreshed look without the commitment or cost of traditional tiling.

5. Kitchen textiles offer instant refresh opportunities.

The secret to 2025’s dreamiest kitchens and it starts with Mocha Mousse.(Image by X/AzzurraKB)

New dish towels, a cushioned anti-fatigue mat, or even chair cushions bring colour and comfort to your space. Choose a palette that ties everything together without being matchy-matchy boring.

6. Storage is another area where small tweaks can make a huge impact.

When counter space is tight, think vertically. Wall-mounted spice racks, hanging fruit baskets, or floating shelves for frequently used items keep necessities accessible without crowding your workspace.

7. Adding plants to your kitchen can change the whole aesthetic of your kitchen.

Create a herb plant wall in the kitchen (Shutterstock)

Whether it's a windowsill herb garden, a trailing pothos above the cabinets, or a sturdy snake plant in the corner, that can bring life and energy to the room. They would improve your air quality and your outlook while you're chopping vegetables.

Remember, kitchens should tell your story. Ashok Chaudhary concluded, “The beauty of a DIY kitchen glow-up lies in the little things. With some creativity and a few well-chosen upgrades, it’s easy to breathe new life into your kitchen without stepping into renovation territory. Start small, see what makes you smile when you walk in, and build from there. It’s all about making your space work for you, stylishly and affordably.”