What happened at Fort Worth Pride? Texas police admit officer made 'inaccurate' statements

The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) has admitted that one of its officers made “certain statements that were not accurate” on June 27 during a confrontation with a Christian street preacher outside Trinity Pride Fest in Texas.

Fort Worth officers responded to Trinity Pride Fest on June 27 after businesses complained that amplified protests drove away customers. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas) (Representational) (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A male Fort Worth police officer stated in a video that referring to a biological male as a "sir" is a "gray area" and that he might issue tickets for using "offensive" language.

The department, however, maintains that the preacher’s citation was issued because he allegedly violated the city’s noise ordinance by using a bullhorn, not because of his religious views or speech.

Also read: Who was Lorenzo Salgado Araujo? Outrage across Texas as ICE fatally shoots Mexican man who lived in US for 35 years

What happened outside Trinity Pride Fest?

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to Trinity Pride Fest on June 27 after nearby business owners complained that amplified preaching disrupted their operations and drove away customers.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said officers warned the preacher that continued use of a bullhorn violated the city's noise ordinance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said officers warned the preacher that continued use of a bullhorn violated the city's noise ordinance. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Authorities said the preacher continued using the amplification device even after the warning. Officers then issued a disorderly conduct citation and seized the bullhorn as evidence. Police said he remained free to continue protesting without the bullhorn.

Libs of TikTok posted a clip on X that showed a female Fort Worth officer saying, "If someone is offended by your talking, then we have a problem."

A man asked the female officer in the video, "You're going to ticket us for 'offensive' speech?" The officer responded, “Yes, absolutely,” saying it was called disorderly conduct.

A video posted by Christian street preacher Rich Penkoski added to the controversy when he said in a clip, “Fort Worth Police officer says calling a biological male a male is a gray area that could be citable at some point and then says he can't do anything about half naked men running around children at pride.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Ken Paxton faces allegations of voter fraud amid divorce and adultery scandal: His campaign reacts

Admittance and refresher training

Following an internal review, the Fort Worth Police Department acknowledged that one officer "made certain statements that were not accurate."

In a public statement, the department said the city recognizes that incidents involving First Amendment activity require careful legal consideration.

"FWPD remains committed to protecting the constitutional rights of all individuals, regardless of the content or viewpoint of their speech," the department said. It also clarified that the widely shared video captured only part of the interaction between officers and those involved.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The department also announced that the Fort Worth City Law Department will provide refresher training for police officers and recruits on First Amendment protections, including legal standards governing protests and free speech activities.