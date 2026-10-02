What is the Reggie-Kai Cenat controversy? Reggie makes NBA YoungBoy 'ban' claim amid Gigi Alayah fallout

Reggie has claimed that Kai Cenat told members of his group to stop playing NBA YoungBoy’s music after the rapper allegedly started talking to Gigi Alayah.

Reggie linked a claimed YoungBoy music ban to Kai Cenat and Gigi, but the allegation has not been independently confirmed. (Reggie/YouTube)

The claim has surfaced during the fallout between Reggie and Cenat, but there is no independent confirmation that Cenat gave such an instruction. Reggie referred to the incident in a social media post while discussing his money and friendship with YoungBoy.

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He also said the group had previously attended a YoungBoy concert together. The post brings a YoungBoy and Gigi controversy back into the dispute between Reggie and Cenat.

Also Read: Did Kai Cenat get arrested in Arkansas? Truth behind the viral police video

Reggie links NBA YoungBoy music ban to Kai Cenat and Gigi Alayah

In the post, Reggie did not name NBA YoungBoy directly. He referred to him as “the guy that was talking to his girl” while describing the alleged decision to stop playing his music.

Reggie wrote: “Last but not least if I was broke I got a bunch of good millionaire buddies who would kindly send me 100,000 on any good day please stop that narrative I’ll never go broke again like the guy that was talking to his girl and he made us stop listening to him like he ain’t just go to the concert with us @ampexclusive @kaicenat @kc3hidd3n @neverbrokeagainllc”

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{{^usCountry}} The post is Reggie’s claim and does not establish a music ban. NBA YoungBoy concert adds context to Reggie’s claim {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post is Reggie’s claim and does not establish a music ban. NBA YoungBoy concert adds context to Reggie’s claim {{/usCountry}}

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A video on his Kai Cenat's YouTube channel, published in October 2025, is titled “We Went To An NBA Youngboy Concert...” It documents Reggie and Cenat attending a YoungBoy concert together.

That supports the concert reference, but does not explain why the group may have stopped playing YoungBoy’s music. There is no verified public statement from Cenat confirming that he asked anyone to stop playing the rapper’s songs.

Also Read: Why did Kai Cenat and girlfriend Gigi Alayah break up? NBA YoungBoy cheating rumors surface

What Gigi Alayah said about NBA YoungBoy rumors

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The Gigi connection comes from an earlier dispute around Cenat and Gabrielle “Gigi” Alayah. The pair dated before their breakup in late 2025. After Cenat said he was single, rumors spread online linking Gigi to NBA YoungBoy. Gigi denied cheating on Cenat.

Complex reported in December 2025 that Gigi rejected the claims and said: “I left, now you wanna get on the internet and rush to paint a false narrative about off a FAKE twitter post is insane. I've never cheated on you, and YOU know that. I have never dealt with that man… play that sympathetic role somewhere else pls.”

Reggie’s post does not provide evidence for the alleged music ban, and its link to Gigi has not been independently confirmed. The concert is documented, but the reason for any change in what the group played is unclear.

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