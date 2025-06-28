Jennifer Aniston wants to revisit this past project. Hint: It's not Friends

Jennifer Aniston wants to step back into the shoes of a popular character she played in the past. Fans of the sitcom Friends would be disappointed to know that the role in question is not the iconic character of Rachel Green. Amid the growing trend around releases of reboots and sequels, the 56-year-old spoke to People magazine about the particular project from her career that she might think about revisiting in the future. Jennifer Aniston expressed interest in revisiting her role as Dr. Julia Harris from the film Horrible Bosses.(Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Aniston hopes to reprise this role again

When asked about a role she would like to play again, Aniston told the magazine, "Oh my God, this literally came up the other day: Horrible Bosses".

The black comedy film, directed by Seth Gordon, hit screens worldwide in July 2011. It features stories of several employees who are dealing with their abusive bosses and plan to murder them.

It featured Aniston as Dr Julia Harris. The film also starred Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, Jason Sudeikis, Colin Farrell, Kevin Spacey, Donald Sutherland, and Jamie Foxx. Upon its release in theaters, Horrible Bosses emerged as a major box office success. Later on, a sequel, titled Horrible Bosses 2, hit screens in November 2014. The second film was directed by Sean Anders.

Aniston told People that she and Bateman were talking about the project, and even Charlie Day has been discussing another feature.

She noted that the project is something that they think "would be super fun" to do in the future. The actor stated that the characters in the film are "hilarious" and "we need comedy".

She added, "I personally think comedy is a necessity. That's one that we would have a really fun time, I think, going back to, seeing where those crazy cats are today".

Could there be a third part of Horrible Bosses?

It's been more than a decade since Horrible Bosses 2 was released. The makers have not revealed any plans to come up with a third installment anytime soon.

Jennifer Aniston made her film debut with Leprechaun in 1993. Her major break came a year later with Friends. She was roped in to play the role of Rachel Green. The Just Go With It actress went on to feature as the character for the entire run of the series.

Besides her, the show also featured Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

Some of Aniston's other famous works include Office Space, Marley & Me, Just Go with It, We’re the Millers, Cake, and Murder Mystery. Meanwhile, she shared that she is even looking at doing a "Broadway play" and it is on her "bucket list".

