What is Jennifer Aniston's travel workout? Here's everything you need to know

Amid the pandemic and while recovering from a back injury sustained on set, Jennifer Aniston turned to Pvolve—a low-impact, resistance-based workout method that focuses on functional movement. Jennifer Aniston stays in shape while traveling using a low-impact, portable Pvolve kit she helped create.(Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

Inside Jennifer Aniston’s travel workout

Aniston maintains her fitness routine on the go with the Pvolve Sculpt Anywhere Travel Bundle—a compact, low-impact workout kit she co-developed. Designed for portability and effectiveness, the bundle includes five targeted tools: the P.band for arm and back exercises, Light Ankle Band for lower-body and core engagement, Gliders to enhance stability and core strength, Heavy Resistance Strap for glute activation, and her personal favorite, the P.3 Trainer, which offers full-body resistance training, as reported by Prevention.

The FRIENDS alum shared with InStyle, “It’s just a grouping of my go-to favorite pieces,” adding the bundle helps her “strengthen and sculpt from anywhere.”

Aniston’s workouts sometimes are just 20 minutes long

Staying motivated to work out while on vacation can be tough, but Aniston keeps her momentum going with Pvolve. The convenience and versatility of the travel-friendly workout kit make it easier for her to stay consistent, no matter where she is. She revealed to InStyle, “What I love is that I can grab a couple of the pieces that I love, and get into a gym, or just stay in the hotel room—wherever I am—and I can just remember and go through the routines on my own.”

The Murder Mystery actor went ahead to reveal that she works out for just 20 minutes, which gives her more time to enjoy the vacation and other things. She told the media outlet, “Sometimes you just chill, but I also know how great I’m going to feel when I’m done [exercising], and that way I can enjoy my vacation even more. I can indulge in more things, and, you know, treat myself to more little sweets or things that you wouldn’t normally have. I just feel better even if it’s just 10 or 20 minutes.”