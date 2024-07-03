Tamil Nadu woman’s mutton keema cake reminds Friends fans of Rachel Green’s Thanksgiving trifle

Just when you think you have witnessed all the permutations and combinations of ingredients and there are none left, the internet dishes out another one. As bizarre as it gets, a woman made a cake with mutton in it. Yes, you read it right. Her fusion dish has irked many online. Additionally, American sitcom Friends fans were quick enough to link it to Rachel Green’s Thanksgiving trifle - a questionable concoction. A woman from Tamil Nadu made mutton keema cake - a questionable concoction. (Instagram/@vidhus.kitchen)

Cake artist Vidhu Singh shared the video on Instagram with the caption “Mutton Keema Cake.”

The now-viral video opens to show Singh cooking mutton keema. As the video goes on, she spreads mutton keema and icing between layers of sponge cake. Towards the end of the video, she then decorates it with cream and garnishes it with chillies and coriander leaves.

Watch the making of the bizarre cake here:

The cake artist from Tamil Nadu shared this recipe on June 28 on Instagram. It has since gone viral with over 3.5 million views and still counting. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the chicken keema cake:

“I loved your zeal to try something new and to my inner mind I felt u also knew what’s coming for this video. Now here is what u could have done which could have tasted better. Bread baked with herbs like curry leaves in a cake tin, sliced like cake layers, layered with that awesome keema and a thin layer of cream cheese and hung curd with a little touch of green chutney,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “This try can be altered with herb garlic cream cheese frosting with some parsley and sponge, which can be savoury bread. It will be a massive hit. The moment you put whipping cream you lost there.”

“It’s Rachel’s shepherd pie truffle(friends series),” said a third.

A fourth commented, “Don't spoil the actual products by doing these creative things. A cake must be like a cake.”