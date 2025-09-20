Who are Peter and Barbie Reynolds? Taliban releases British elderly couple detained in Afghanistan for months

Emotions ran high in Doha on Friday as British couple Peter Reynolds (80) and his wife Barbie (76) reunited with their daughter Sarah Entwistle after being released by Taliban. The pair had been detained in Afghanistan for nearly eight months. Barbie Reynolds, released from Taliban detention in Afghanistan, greeted by her daughter Sarah Entwistle after disembarking from a plane in Doha, (REUTERS)

As they stepped off their plane, their daughter rushed to greet them. The family exchanged long hugs before walking together towards the airport building. Speaking shortly after arrival, Barbie said it was wonderful to be there, BBC reported.

Eight months in Taliban custody

The couple, who lived in Afghanistan for almost two decades, were detained on February 1 while travelling to their home in Bamiyan province. The Taliban said they had broken Afghan laws but did not disclose any specific charges.

During their detention, the Reynolds endured harsh conditions, the BBC stated. Their son, Jonathan Reynolds, previously described his father suffering convulsions and his mother struggling with anaemia and malnutrition. At one point, they were allegedlheld in a basement for six weeks without sunlight.

The family launched a public campaign speaking about the pair’s worsening health, with the United Nations warning that the elderly couple was at risk of irreparable harm without medical attention, BBC reported.

Qatar’s role in securing release

The breakthrough came after months of negotiations mediated by Qatar. The couple was transferred from Kabul’s central prison to a larger facility during the final stage of talks, where they received medication and access to a doctor.

Qatari officials confirmed they had facilitated communication between the couple and their family while in detention. On Friday morning, the couple were formally handed over to the UK’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan, Richard Lindsay, before boarding a flight to Doha.

UK Middle East minister Hamish Falconer praised Qatar’s involvement and said, “The government’s ability to help those in need of consular support in Afghanistan is extremely limited. Qatar played an essential role in securing their freedom.”

Family expresses relief and gratitude

According to The Guardian, the Reynolds family said they were “overwhelmed with gratitude and relief” at the couple’s release. The family said the road to their parents’ recovery will be long as they regain their health. The day was one of “tremendous joy and relief.”

The family expressed gratitude to Qatari mediators and the UK government, as well as support from the United States and the UN.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also welcomed the news, thanking Qatar and noting it would come as a “huge relief” to the family.

A lifelong connection to Afghanistan

Peter and Barbie Reynolds, as per The Guardian, first married in Kabul in 1970 and returned to live in Afghanistan nearly two decades ago. They ran a charitable training and education program which continued after Taliban’s return to power in 2021.

Despite security risks, the pair chose to remain in the country. Their son Jonathan said his parents could not leave the people they love in “their darkest hour.” “They knew full well something like this could happen,” he added.

