Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci relationship timeline: Duo part ways after 2 years

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci have called it quits. The 67-year-old director and the 60-year-old Italian actress put out a joint statement on Friday, September 19, through AFP. “It is with much respect and deep care for each other that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways,” they said. Italian actress Monica Bellucci and partner US director Tim Burton have announced their breakup with a joint statement.(AFP)

Here is everything you need to know about Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci’s relationship timeline.

First meeting to second chance

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci first bumped into each other at Cannes in 2006. Nothing came of it - both were already in long-term relationships, reports People.

In 2022, they reconnected when Bellucci was on stage in Lyon, presenting Burton with the Lumière Award. Not long after, the two were photographed together in Madrid, walking arm-in-arm.

At the Rome Film Festival in 2023, Burton showed up at Bellucci’s premiere of Maria Callas: Lettere e Memorie. Coverage that night described him as “so in love and happy,” according to The Independent.

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci’s work together

Bellucci spoke candidly about their bond the following summer. “What I can say … I am glad I met the man, first of all,” she told Elle France in June 2023.

“It is one of those encounters that rarely happens in life ... I know the man, I love him and now I am going to meet the director - another adventure begins," she added.

That “adventure” included work. Burton cast her as Delores in Beetlejuice, the sequel to his 1988 cult classic.

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci’s past relationships

Burton had a long relationship with Helena Bonham Carter, stretching from 2001 to 2014. They share two kids - Billy (born 2003) and Nell (born 2007). The duo teamed up on several of his most famous films: Sweeney Todd, Corpse Bride, and Alice in Wonderland.

They never tied the knot, but Bonham Carter later called the split “a divorce.” Speaking on the Therapy Works podcast in 2022, she explained, “It was a long-lasting thing. That is the other thing, it is not that finite. It never ends. Even if you divorce somebody, it is a kind of marriage if you have children with them. The relationship has to change.”

Bellucci married French actor Vincent Cassel in 1999. They had two daughters: Deva in 2004 and Léonie in 2010, before divorcing in 2013.

