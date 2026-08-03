Who is Austin ‘AJ’ Scott James? Another ‘hero’ besides Jordan Salinas confronted Twin Falls, Idaho shooter

Jordan Salinas was not the only 'hero' to engage the Twin Falls, Idaho shooter Chad Williams. While Salinas had drawn his silenced pistol to confront Williams, who opened fire at the In-N-Out there, Austin ‘AJ’ Scott James put himself in harm's way to help others escape.

Austin ‘AJ’ Scott James is seen in this photo. He has come to the limelight as the second person to engage the Twin Falls, Idaho shooter. (GiveSendGo)

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Austin's father, Marcus Scott put out a statement on Facebook “On August 1, our lives changed forever. My son Austin AJ Scott was shot while responding to an active shooter incident. When he heard gunfire he made the courageous decision to move toward the danger in an effort to help protect others. He was critically injured and is now facing a long road of surgeries, recovery and rehab rehabilitation.”

Also Read | Idaho Twin Falls shooting: Viral videos show man engaging shooter with pistol; internet hails 'Jordan Salinas' as ‘hero’

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{{^usCountry}} He added “We are incredibly thankful that God spared his life and that his wife and friend were there to provide immediate care until he could get to the hospital. Austin and his wife, will both face time away from work as he heals, and we are asking for prayers and support during this difficult season. If you feel led to help, please consider sharing or donating through the link below. Most importantly, we ask that you keep Austin and his wife Connie and our family in your prayers.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added “We are incredibly thankful that God spared his life and that his wife and friend were there to provide immediate care until he could get to the hospital. Austin and his wife, will both face time away from work as he heals, and we are asking for prayers and support during this difficult season. If you feel led to help, please consider sharing or donating through the link below. Most importantly, we ask that you keep Austin and his wife Connie and our family in your prayers.” {{/usCountry}}

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A GiveSendGo has also been started for Scott. Here's all you need to know about Austin ‘AJ’ Scott James.

Who is Austin ‘AJ’ Scott James?

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James has been described as an ‘off duty police officer’ as per Maggie O'Mara of KTVB. James's father, Marcus also appears to be a law enforcement official. His photos with his son were shared on social media, welcoming Austin to the ‘Blue Family’.

Austin was out with his wife when he heard the gunfire. Asking her to stay inside, he made his way towards the threat. His GiveSendGo notes that Austin deliberately did not draw his firearm ‘because he didn’t want to be mistaken for the suspect by responding law enforcement or others.’

When he rounded a corner, he came face to face with the shooter. “The suspect raised a rifle and shot Austin. The bullet shattered his humerus and severed an artery, causing life-threatening injuries,” the page mentioned.

Despite the fact that he was critically wounded, Austin sought to distract the suspect from others in the area. Once Williams' attention was elsewhere, they managed to seek cover while Austin continued to battle for his life.

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The fundraiser for Austin aims to make $45,000, and has already made $27,555 at the time of writing.

Austin ‘AJ’ Scott James' heroics draw praise

Several people rushed to praise Austin's heroics as well. “I’m so very sorry. Austin and y’all are in my prayers. Asking for St. Raphael to intercede for Austin’s healing,” one wrote.

Another added “Marcus your son is an incredible human. We are grateful he is a lion. We are so sorry he was hurt! We love him and his family!”. Yet another said “We prayed for your son last night when you posted on the prayer wall and again this morning on our way to church. We will continue to lift him and Connie up to our Lord. Also you and Lyndia. What a courageous young man you have.”

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