Who is James Haven? Angelina Jolie's brother announces he's gay after divorce; ex-wife Romi Imbel reacts, 'I'm tired…'

James Haven, the brother of Angelina Jolie, has publicly identified as gay, several months following his separation from ex-wife Romi Imbelli.

Romi Imbelli honors her separation from James Haven, describing their bond and his journey of self-acceptance after publicly identifying as gay. (Romi Imbelli)

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The former couple, now friends, appeared together on Imbelli's Substack to discuss the evolution of their relationship and how James disclosed his truth.

Haven, the son of renowned Hollywood actor Jon Voight, opened up about his sexual orientation with Imbelli upon their reconnection after the annulment of their marriage.

James Haven's livestream

During the livestream, he read a letter addressing his sexuality. "When I was a little boy, I was absolutely obsessed with the Disney princesses. I would sneak glitter onto my cheeks, swipe mascara onto my lashes, and for those moments, I felt like magic.

"I didn't have the language back then to explain why I just knew it made me feel more like me."

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Haven articulated that as he aged, “I started wondering if that sparkle was something I had to hide to be accepted by the 'normal' boys around me. Like so many gay kids, I learned to question parts of myself long before I learned to celebrate them.”

He went on to explain how he healed from childhood trauma, saying, “I am now free to live the life that I believe I was always meant to live.”

“Thank you for allowing me to be what I was meant to be,” he added.

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Romi Imbelli reacts to James Haven's announcement

Imbelli, the ex-wife who featured on the Showtime reality series The Real L Word, paid tribute to Haven on Instagram: “I wasn’t here to out someone I love. I was here to help set someone free,” she said. “In return, he set me free.”

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Imbelli and Haven were married on August 12, 2024. Court documents revealed that The Real L Word star submitted the annulment request 15 days following the wedding.

"Forgiveness, grace, and unconditional love have carried us to this moment," Imbelli stated in a post on Instagram.

"We ask only that you give him the same compassion as he learns to walk through this world with his head held high, exactly as God made him.

"I'll always love him. Just not as his wife, but as my family, my best friend, and one of the greatest loves of my life."