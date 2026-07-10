Who is Kathy Griffin's new boyfriend? 65-year-old comedian makes bold announcement, ‘He is 22’

Comedian Kathy Griffin has seemingly made a bold announcement regarding a new relationship on social media, involving a man she claims is 43 years younger than herself.

Kathy Griffin announces new relationship with a man 43 years younger. (X@OliLondonTV)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The star of Suddenly Susan and My Life on the D-List, who is 65 years old, shared a photograph on her Instagram where she is seen holding hands with the unnamed younger individual, accompanied by the caption: "He’s 22. Have at it, internet."

However, it is perplexing to note that this is not the first instance in recent weeks where Griffin has publicly hinted at a relationship on social media without revealing the identity of her partner.

Also Read: Janice Dean breaks down in tears as she bids emotional farewell to Fox News amid health battle, ‘I wasn’t gonna cry’

Kathy Griffin made similar announcement in May

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In mid-May, she shared a photograph of herself alongside an unidentified man who appeared to be closer to her age, captioning it: "We’re insta official. Deal with it." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In mid-May, she shared a photograph of herself alongside an unidentified man who appeared to be closer to her age, captioning it: "We’re insta official. Deal with it." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

This previous photo has since been removed, suggesting that Griffin and her boyfriend from May may have already parted ways.

Her fans and celebrity friends are fully supportive of this potential new relationship with the significantly younger man.

“Enjoy. Just don’t talk about Tv shows or music,” one fan said.

“Get it momma,” another said.

Griffin has previously been candid about her relationships with significantly younger men. In December of last year, she published an article disclosing that she had developed feelings for a 23-year-old after her separation from ex-husband Randy Bick in 2025, who, at 47, was nearly two decades younger than Griffin herself.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an article for The Cut, she mentioned that she “accidentally fell in love with a 23-year-old.”

“Because of his age, he didn’t have the usual sexism, misogyny, and biases that guys my age tend to have. He seemed to see me. I know that sounds really corny. Oh God, it sounds so lame! But I felt really comfortable with him, and I felt very content just hanging out.”