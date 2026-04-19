Who is Srinivas Narayanan? Indian-origin OpenAI CTO quits after 3 years, plans return to India

Indian-origin tech leader Srinivas Narayanan, who currently serves as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for B2B Applications at OpenAI, has announced that he will be stepping down from his role next week.

Srinivas Narayanan joined OpenAI in April 2023 as Vice President of Engineering.(LinkedIn/Srinivas Narayanan)

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In a post on X, Narayanan confirmed his decision, writing, “After 3 incredible years, I am leaving OpenAI at the end of next week.” He added that he had informed the company’s leadership team earlier this month.

Sharing a message addressed to his team, Narayanan described his time at OpenAI as “an incredible journey that felt more like ten years”. “Leading the b2b engineering team has been an enormous privilege. With the recent/upcoming product launches, this felt like the right time to step back,” he wrote. “I will also fondly remember my prior role leading the Applied Engineering team, from when it was ~40 people on a single floor in the 575 office, when I first started,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Narayanan also reflected on his earlier role at the company, where he led the Applied Engineering team during its early growth phase. “I will also fondly remember my prior role leading the Applied Engineering team, from when it was ~40 people on a single floor in the 575 office, when I first started. We shipped some of the fastest-growing products in history, like ChatGPT and the API, with no real playbook to guide us,” he said, crediting the team for its passion and dedication. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Narayanan also reflected on his earlier role at the company, where he led the Applied Engineering team during its early growth phase. “I will also fondly remember my prior role leading the Applied Engineering team, from when it was ~40 people on a single floor in the 575 office, when I first started. We shipped some of the fastest-growing products in history, like ChatGPT and the API, with no real playbook to guide us,” he said, crediting the team for its passion and dedication. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Narayanan thanked OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, president and co-founder Greg Brockman, and other leaders for what he called “an opportunity of a lifetime”. “I will cherish this time forever during this historic period for technology and society, and I wish you all the very best for the future,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Narayanan thanked OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, president and co-founder Greg Brockman, and other leaders for what he called “an opportunity of a lifetime”. “I will cherish this time forever during this historic period for technology and society, and I wish you all the very best for the future,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Looking ahead, Narayanan said he plans to take a break and spend time with his family in India. “I am looking forward to spending some much-needed time with my aging parents in India before deciding what’s next,” he wrote.

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Who is Srinivas Narayanan?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Narayanan completed his B.Tech in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, before pursuing a Master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

He began his career in 1997 as a software engineer at IBM’s Almaden Research Center. He later worked as Director of Technology at Tavant Technologies and went on to co-found Viralizr in 2007, where he served as CTO.

In 2008, Narayanan joined Meta (then Facebook) as Vice President of Engineering, where he spent over a decade leading large-scale engineering teams and initiatives. He joined OpenAI in April 2023 as Vice President of Engineering and was later promoted to CTO of B2B Applications in September 2025.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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