Who won Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest? Florida mom Miki Sudo retains undefeated title by eating 38.75 hot dogs

For the twelfth consecutive time, Miki Sudo emerged victorious in the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest held today in Coney Island, New York.

Competitive eater Miki Sudo gives holds cheers with the fans after winning the women's 2026 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Saturday, July 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Anna Connors) (AP Photo/Anna Connors)

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The undefeated champion consumed 38.75 hot dogs in a span of 10 minutes, significantly surpassing her closest rival, Michelle Lesco, who managed to eat 22, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

Sudo has triumphed in every Nathan’s Coney Island event she has participated in, although she took a hiatus in 2021 due to her pregnancy.

The Japanese American athlete commenced her competitive journey by winning a pho eating contest in 2013, as noted on Wikipedia. She was born in New York to an American mother and a Japanese father, and her family relocated to Japan when she was merely five years old. Ultimately, she returned to the United States after spending seven years abroad.

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A Sudo's competitive records

Sudo successfully defended her title today despite facing temperatures of 99 degrees. The 38 hotdogs she consumed fell significantly short of her personal best of 51, as reported by the Palm Beach Post.

According to ESPN, Sudo also holds competitive records in the following categories:

Ice cream (short form): 16.5 pints in six minutes (2017)

Kimchi: 8.5 pounds in six minutes (2013)

Wild rice hot dish: 14 pounds in eight minutes (2019)

Corn dogs: 21 corn dogs weighing 5.6 ounces each in eight minutes (2022)

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest men's category: Who is the winner?

Joey Chestnut, known as the Bottomless Pit, once again claimed victory at the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on Saturday afternoon, commemorating America’s 250th birthday with relish.

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Chestnut, 41, devoured an astonishing 66 hot dogs in just 10 minutes, much to the excitement of an estimated 25,000 spectators in Coney Island, thereby earning his remarkable 18th Mustard Belt along with a prize of $10,000.

The 66 he achieved are insignificant when compared to his own record of 76 franks, which he established at the competition in 2021.

Earlier today, he shared with "Good Morning America" that he was "feeling good" ahead of the competition.

"I’m hungry, and it’s a beautiful day. This is going to be a great Fourth of July," he remarked.

This week, he referred to competitive eating as "the most patriotic sport we’ve got" in an Instagram post, where a fan responded by calling him "an American treasure."

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