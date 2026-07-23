Why did Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe break up? Reason behind Love Island USA split revealed

Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe have ended their relationship a little over a year after meeting on Love Island USA season 7. The breakup was first confirmed by PEOPLE, which cited a source close to the couple. According to the source, long distance and their packed schedules made it difficult for them to keep the relationship going.

Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe’s romance has ended unexpectedly, but one reason behind the split explains why they chose different paths. (Credit: Olandria Carthen/Instagram, Nic Vansteenberghe/Instagram)

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Even though they have gone their separate ways, the split was not bitter. The source said they still care deeply for each other, remain close friends, and will continue supporting one another after the relationship came to an end.

Why Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe split?

The source said the couple decided to part ways because balancing work and living apart became increasingly difficult.

“The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection,” the source said.

The source added, “They still remain close friends. They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible.”

The pair became one of the most talked-about couples from Love Island USA, but after leaving the show, they chose to keep much of their relationship away from social media.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Love Island Season 8 reunion: When and where to watch, returning cast members, and more How their Love Island USA romance began? {{/usCountry}}

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Olandria and Nic first connected during the Casa Amor twist, which gave both of them another chance to find love inside the Fiji villa.

Olandria had earlier told PEOPLE that she held back her feelings at first because Nic was coupled with Cierra Ortega. After Ortega left the villa, she decided to follow her heart.

She called getting together with Nic the “best decision I could have ever made,” adding that it “made my whole experience way better.”

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Nic also shared how he felt from the beginning, describing himself as Olandria’s “secret admirer from day one.”

After the show ended, they made their relationship official before deciding to keep more of their personal life private.

Also Read: Love Island's most controversial moments over the years

Why they kept their relationship private?

In an interview with Glamour last December, Olandria explained that the attention around their relationship became overwhelming.

“Mentally, we were both just drained,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Okay, maybe if we share less, that’s better.’ But even then, discourse starts because we don’t share enough. I’m like, I don’t know how to find a happy medium in this life now.”

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Nic agreed, saying, “Being in the social media space now, people want to be let in, and the more you let in, the monetary gain is nice. So finding that balance of, ‘Okay, this is our work now, but it’s also our life,’ was kind of hard in the beginning. But now I feel like we’ve got a better grip on it.”

More recently, Olandria told Cosmopolitan that constant questions about their relationship “kind of creeps me out.” She added, “We don’t monetize our relationship or put it on display. If you genuinely like spending quality time with somebody, it shouldn’t involve a camera every two seconds.”