Why does Alex Jones want Trump impeached? Once die-hard supporter now demands removal; explained

President Donald Trump is facing sharp criticism from one of his former loyal supporters. Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has publicly called for Trump’s immediate impeachment, claiming the administration is preparing for a large-scale ground invasion of Iran and could bring back the military draft.

Why does Alex Jones want Trump impeached? (Credit: Alex Jones/X, Donald Trump/Instagram)

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Speaking during a livestream shared on X, Jones urged Congress to act, saying Trump should be removed through impeachment or the 25th Amendment. His comments mark one of his strongest attacks on Trump yet, putting him alongside other conservative voices who have criticized the president’s handling of the Iran conflict.

Why did Alex Jones call for Donald Trump’s impeachment over Iran?

During his livestream, Alex Jones argued that Congress should step in before the conflict with Iran grows further. He claimed the president was moving the US toward a wider war and linked those claims to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), although he did not provide evidence for several of his allegations.

Jones said:

“The big issue is how to stop Trump. And we have to have Congress go for the war powers. They’ve tried three times to vote on war powers they’re supposed to authorize a war. This is a war; they’re getting the draft ready. If this isn’t a war, nothing’s a war. I mean, this is absolutely out of control.”

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“And so I’m calling for it right now: 25th Amendment, impeachment, whatever needs to happen to get this front and center, to get control of our country.”

What did Alex Jones say about Donald Trump, the NDAA and a possible Iran war?

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Jones also claimed Trump’s support for the NDAA was itself an impeachable issue. He said:

“It’s impeachable alone that the president’s supporting the NDAA. I agree with Tucker Carlson and all of the people who voted against this, the mergers of the foreign military. It actually says it in Section 219, clear as day. Need to be Nuremberg-style trials. I mean, this is unbelievable.”

Also Read: ‘Going to beat the…’: Trump vows strong response against Iran after strikes on bases in Jordan

He continued by warning about what he believes could happen if the conflict expands.

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“And if you think it’s crazy now, imagine what’s coming with this. They want us in a total war so they can censor and take our freedoms, nationalize everything, and push us aside with AI total liability, immunity, and protection. This is a disaster.”

He continued, “We are facing tyranny, but the public’s awakening. We’ve got to come together and transcend left and right, and we have to say no to an expanded war that will definitely destroy the economy and kill a bunch of our troops. They’re preparing a massive ground invasion. It’s all confirmed. This is going down right now.”

Also Read: Netanyahu Finds Diminished Welcome From Trump as Iran War Drags On

How does Alex Jones’ latest criticism of Donald Trump stand out?

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Jones was one of Trump’s most outspoken supporters during the 2016 presidential campaign and remained a vocal ally for years. His latest remarks show how much that relationship has changed.

In recent weeks, he has joined conservative figures such as Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens in criticizing Trump’s approach to Iran. However, Jones went further than most by openly asking Congress to remove the president from office.