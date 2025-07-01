Woman seeks ChatGPT's help to pay off $23K credit card debt. Here's what happened next

A 35-year-old woman from Delaware is showing how a mix of discipline and digital help can make a real difference. Jennifer Allan, a realtor and content creator, told Newsweek that she managed to clear over $12,000 of her $23,000 credit card debt - and she did it in just 30 days with the help of ChatGPT. Woman sought ChatGPT's help to pay off her $23k credit card debt

Despite earning a decent income, Jennifer said she had long struggled with budgeting and financial planning. “Not because I don’t make enough, but because I was never taught financial literacy,” she told Newsweek. For years, she tried to work harder instead of addressing the root of the problem.

That approach collapsed after she became a mother. “We weren’t living lavishly, we were just surviving. But the debt piled up while I wasn’t looking,” she said.

Taking help from ChatGPT to pay off debt

Determined to regain control, Jennifer launched a self-imposed 30-day challenge using ChatGPT. Each day, she asked the AI for small, actionable steps to improve her financial situation - and committed to following through. The advice she received wasn’t revolutionary. But it worked.

Suggestions included cancelling unused subscriptions, meal-planning with pantry staples and selling items on Facebook Marketplace. One big win came from a prompt that encouraged her to revisit dormant accounts. That’s when Jennifer discovered a forgotten brokerage account with $10,000.

At one point, ChatGPT advised cutting down grocery bills by using what she already had. That step alone saved her hundreds of dollars, according to the outlet.

But beyond the numbers, it was the daily focus and transparency that changed things. “It wasn’t some big financial hack,” Jennifer said. “It was the act of facing it every day, tracking it, talking about it, looking at it. I stopped being afraid of my numbers,” she added.

30-day challenge to clear debt

By the end of her 30-day experiment, Jennifer had paid off $12,078.93, cutting her total debt by more than half.

Encouraged by the progress, she is now planning a second 30-day challenge to clear the remaining balance. The journey, she said, has not only helped her financially but also changed her mindset.

To others facing similar debt challenges, her advice is simple: “Don’t wait until you feel ready or smart enough to start. You don’t have to know all the answers. You just have to stop pretending it’s not happening,” she further told the outlet.