Coastal flood advisory: Which New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware counties are on alert?

ByShrey Banerjee | Edited by HT News Desk
May 13, 2025 06:24 AM IST

A major coastal flood advisory has been issued for parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. 

A coastal flood could be brewing up rather heavily in the United States, and an urgent advisory has been issued across counties in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Advisory details include the areas affected, along with the time of issue and expiry.

Coastal flood warning issued across three US regions(Unsplash)
Coastal flood warning issued across three US regions(Unsplash)

Which are the areas affected in Pennsylvania?

Based on the advisory, three regions, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware and their counties have a major coastal flood risk. In Pennsylvania, the likes of Gloucester, Camden, Northwestern Burlington, Delaware, Philadelphia, Lower Bucks have a high risk alert. The issuance of the coastal flood advisory was May 12 at 5:36 PM EDT, with the expiry of it being May 14 at 6:00 AM EDT.

Meanwhile, the advisory for Pennsylvania has been issued across all counties in the region including Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia.

What are the regions under risk in Delaware and New Jersey? 

In Delaware, the areas affected include New Castle, Salem. However, the coastal flood advisory, like the rest of the regions, pertains to all the counties here. The advisory was issued May 12 at 5:36 PM EDT, with its expiry slated for May 14 at 2:00 AM EDT.

Then comes the advisory for all counties in New Jersey, including Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean, Salem. The coastal flood advisory for NJ was issued on May 12 at 5:36 PM EDT, with its expiry set at May 14 at 2:00 AM EDT.

All the above areas are currently on alert. It is advisable to keep your emergency resources at home adequate and stay updated on weather alerts at this time.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs.
Follow Us On