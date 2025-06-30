Warning: Using ChatGPT for these 10 things could put you at serious risk

From writing emails and planning trips to solving maths problems and fixing code, ChatGPT has become a go-to tool for many of us. Some people use it to write essays, others ask it to suggest recipes, learn languages or even decide what to watch next on Netflix. It's fast, helpful and always available. That’s what makes it so tempting to rely on. Trusting ChatGPT too much blindly can put you in serious trouble. Stop doing these 10 things immediately.(Pexels)

But just because ChatGPT can answer our questions doesn't mean it should! The more we use it, the more we start trusting it with things that may be too personal, sensitive or even risky. And that’s where the problems begin.

So while it’s great for basic tasks or quick explanations, there are some things you should never use ChatGPT for. Here's a list of 10 situations where it's better to stop and think before asking AI for help:

1. Diagnosing health problems

Feeling unwell? It’s tempting to ask ChatGPT what's wrong, but its answers can be way off, jumping from flu to cancer in seconds. It can't examine you or run tests like a real doctor. At best, it can help you prepare questions for your appointment.

2. Dealing with mental health

Have you been turning to GPT to talk if you're stressed, anxious or dealing with something heavy? ChatGPT might offer calming tips. But it’s not a therapist. It feels like it listens, but it can’t truly listen, understand emotions or guide you through hard times like a real person can.

3. Making emergency decisions

In an emergency, like a gas leak, fire or health scare, don’t waste time asking ChatGPT what to do. It can’t sense danger or call for help. Every second matters in a crisis. Step outside, call emergency services, and stay safe. Use ChatGPT later to understand what happened, not while it’s happening.

4. Planning your taxes or finances

ChatGPT can help explain financial terms, but it doesn’t know your income, expenses or tax situation. Its advice might be outdated or too general. It can also miss important deductions or give incorrect guidance. Sharing sensitive information like your bank details or Social Security number can put you at risk. For tax or financial planning, it’s always safer to consult a real expert

5. Sharing confidential or personal information

Avoid putting private or sensitive information into ChatGPT. This includes legal documents, medical records, ID details, or anything protected by privacy laws. Once you enter it, you lose control over where that data goes. It could be stored, reviewed, or even used to train future models. If you wouldn’t share it publicly, don’t share it with a chatbot.

6. Doing anything illegal

Trying to ask ChatGPT to help with something shady? Bad idea. Not only is it wrong, but it can also get you into serious trouble.

7. Checking breaking news or real-time updates

ChatGPT can now pull live information like stock prices and news headlines, but it doesn’t update automatically. You have to keep asking for new data each time. For real-time updates, it’s better to follow news websites, official alerts or live feeds. ChatGPT is helpful, but not a replacement for breaking news sources.

8. Gambling

Using ChatGPT to place bets might seem fun, but it’s risky. It can get player stats, injuries, or scores wrong. It also can’t predict future results. Even if it sounds confident, it’s still guessing. Gambling with AI advice can lead to losses.

9. Writing legal documents

ChatGPT can explain legal terms, but it shouldn’t be used to write wills or legal contracts. Laws vary by state and even by county, and small mistakes, like missing a signature, can make a document invalid. Use ChatGPT to prepare questions or understand the basics, but always let a licensed lawyer handle the final document for legal safety.

10. Creating original art

You can use it to brainstorm ideas, but calling AI-made content your own is unfair to real artists. Be honest about what’s human and what’s not.