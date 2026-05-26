Woman shows ladoos melting in Delhi heat, says ‘Inki abh barfi banegi’

Delhi’s heatwave has pretty much taken over everyday life and social media is once again full of people showing just how extreme the weather has become. From rotis cooking on hot surfaces to everyday items melting within minutes, the internet has been flooded with unusual clips this summer. The rising temperatures have made even simple tasks feel difficult and people are constantly sharing moments that show just how intense the heat really is. And now, another video has caught attention, this time showing boxes of ladoos melting in the unbearable Delhi heat.

Ladoos melting in Delhi heat. (Instagram/@hey.chan04)

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Shared on Instagram by @hey.chan04, the clip begins with a woman opening a box of sweets her father had brought home. But instead of neat round ladoos, she finds a soft melted mess inside. The sweets have completely lost their shape due to the heat. Her reaction is instant and honest as she says, “Guys, papa ladoo leke aaye aur yeh saare pighal gaye.”

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{{^usCountry}} In the background, her mother reacts to the situation and points out how intense the weather has become over the past few days. “Bolo, itni garmi ho rahi hai, ladoo bhi pighal gaye hain,” she says. The girl then adds a light moment to the scene and jokes, “Inki ab barfi banegi, mummy." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the background, her mother reacts to the situation and points out how intense the weather has become over the past few days. “Bolo, itni garmi ho rahi hai, ladoo bhi pighal gaye hain,” she says. The girl then adds a light moment to the scene and jokes, “Inki ab barfi banegi, mummy." {{/usCountry}}

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The video did not take long to spread across social media. Once it started circulating, users quickly flooded the comments section with jokes, memes and relatable reactions. Many people said the clip perfectly captures what Delhi residents are dealing with this summer. Some even mentioned that they are no longer surprised when food items melt, spoil, or change texture within a short time of being kept outside.

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One user commented, “Drink it with some ice and milk,” while another wrote, “Pata nahi woh kyun nahi pighli.” A third user added, “Abhi toh party shuru hui hai,” turning the moment into a trending meme format.

A few users also shared their own real life experiences with the heat. One person said that bananas they bought during a short trip became overripe in just a few hours due to the rising temperatures. Another user joked, “Spoon toh dena chahiye tha,” while someone else described the melted sweets as “Ladoo ka halwa.”

As the heat shows no signs of slowing down, such videos continue to go viral almost every day, especially across Instagram and WhatsApp.