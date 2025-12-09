YouTuber recalls meeting Indian-origin Time CEO of the Year Neal Mohan: ‘He walks around like…’

Indian-origin CEO of YouTube, Neil Mohan, has been honoured as TIME magazine's 2025 CEO of the Year. Describing the tech leader, the outlet wrote that he is “quiet-spoken, deliberative, hard to ruffle.” Neal Mohan, the Indian-origin CEO of YouTube, has been declared TIME’s 2025 CEO of the Year. (REUTERS)

Mohan became YouTube CEO in 2023 after his mentor, Susan Wojcicki, stepped down from the position. Over the years, he has significantly increased YouTube's dominance, and it is indisputably one of the most-watched platforms worldwide.

How is Neal Mohan as a boss?

A rising YouTube star and content creator has shared her experiences of meeting the CEO, as reported by Time Magazine. She recalled how he was polite and approachable.

“He walks around almost like he’s the manager at a restaurant,” YouTube Kinigra Deon told the outlet. “He’s very approachable. He says, ‘Hey, I saw that series that you’re doing.’ Or ‘I heard about the studio you’re building.’ He knows about little old me as a creator, and he’s this big head of YouTube,” she added.

People familiar with the CEO told the outlet that he likes interacting with the creators, and it is a part of his leadership role that he “enjoys the most.”

“I’m a technologist by passion and training,” says Mohan. “I also happen to be somebody who loves media in the broadest sense of that term. And so building products, whether in the advertising world or at YouTube, is sort of my passion,” before assuming a leadership job, he was in charge of product in the tech industry.

Neal Mohan on content creators:

“Creator success on the platform brings in all of these viewers and fans from all over the world, which in turn brings in brands and advertisers and marketing opportunities and that in turn attracts the next batch of creators,” Mohan told the outlet, adding, “That’s sort of an encapsulation of my vision for YouTube.”

What did Neal Mohan study?

According to his LinkedIn profile, the YouTube boss completed his electrical engineering at Stanford University. He then pursued an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Neal Mohan’s career at a glance:

He started his career as a senior analyst at Accenture in 1996 and then joined DoubleClick Inc. a year later. Over the years, he has worked at several companies, including Microsoft, Google, and Starbucks.

He joined YouTube as chief product officer in 2015 and assumed the role of CEO in 2023. He has been working with the platform for over ten years.