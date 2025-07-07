‘Zero murders on July 4’ claim backfires as NYPD chief forced to correct: ‘Shouldn’t brag about this’

The New York Police Commissioner found herself in an awkward spot after prematurely celebrating a crime-free Independence Day, only to be forced to walk it back hours later. In a now-viral post, NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch declared on X that New York City had zero shootings or murders on July 4, marking what she believed was a first in the city’s recorded history. The premature celebration drew sharp criticism online,(Representational)

"Zero shootings or murders in New York City on July 4th. The last time in recorded history that happened was…never," she wrote.

However, many New Yorkers refused to believe the claim, and it wasn’t long before Tisch issued a follow-up correcting the statement.

"Update: a man was dropped off at Brookdale Hospital by private means at 1:30am on July 5th. He was pronounced dead this morning. NYPD detectives just determined he was shot at 11:46pm on July 4th," she clarified.

Take a look at the post here:

The premature celebration drew sharp criticism online, with several users slamming the commissioner for what they viewed as an ill-timed self-congratulatory moment.

"Going a full day with no (update: almost no) murders shouldn't be something to brag about," one user commented.

"Celebrated a little early Jessica. Rookie mistake," another said.

"It is comical that this is flex," a third person added.

Still, not everyone was critical. Some users appreciated Tisch’s transparency and willingness to correct the record publicly.

"Thank you for not being reluctant to correct the record," one commenter wrote.

"You still did a great job, Commissioner. Thank you for keeping New York safe," said another.

"Doesn’t change a great achievement for the city I love. Proud to have crossed paths with you for that short time," added a third resident.