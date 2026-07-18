Zohran Mamdani's net worth, salary in focus as NYC mayor faces ‘nepo baby’ calls after turning down 18% pay hike

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's net worth and salary have come into focus after he turned down a 18% pay rise. His political opponents began to call him ‘nepo baby’ online, alleging nepotism, and having family wealth and privilege allowed Mamdani to make such grand gestures.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani refused a 18% pay hike. (REUTERS)

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Mamdani was asked why he would not be accepting the hike, that would see his salary go up to $305,800. The Democratic Socialist replied “I haven’t knocked on anyone’s door in New York City and they’ve said their concern is that the mayor makes too little.”

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{{^usCountry}} Mamdani continued that he felt that the money should go into the pockets of ‘those who are struggling’ in the city, even as applause and cheers rang out in the room. While many praised Mamdani's gesture, his political opponents were quick to criticize the move. Comparisons were also drawn to President Donald Trump who has also reportedly donated his salary to charitable causes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mamdani continued that he felt that the money should go into the pockets of ‘those who are struggling’ in the city, even as applause and cheers rang out in the room. While many praised Mamdani's gesture, his political opponents were quick to criticize the move. Comparisons were also drawn to President Donald Trump who has also reportedly donated his salary to charitable causes. {{/usCountry}}

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"TRUMP DONATES HIS ENTIRE PRESIDENTIAL SALARY AND HE SCOFFS AT MAMDANI. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani comes from an exceptionally wealthy, elite, and highly privileged family background, which has led critics to label the Democratic Socialist a "nepo baby" whose personal financial safety net allows him to make grand political gestures," one wrote.

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Another added “Trump donates he’s presidential salary of $400k and you fks act like it’s nothing. Mamdani gives up a raise while he makes $258k a yr on tax payers and you’re down on your knees…”.

Also Read | One Secret to Zohran Mamdani’s Political Success

Yet another said “He’s a LITERAL NEPO BABY. Donald Trump has refused to take ANY salary as the PRESIDENT.”

Notably, Donald Trump's father Fred Trump was a real estate developer whose net worth at the time of death was estimated to be around $250 million and $300 million. It was also reported that he had set up a trust fund of $1 million in 1976 for each of his five children and three grandchildren, which paid out yearly dividends.

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In comparison, Mamdani's parents, filmmaker Mira Nair and author and professor Mahmood Mamdani reportedly have a net worth between $2 million and $10 million, as per reports.

New York Times describes a ‘nepo baby’ or ‘nepotism baby’ as ‘children born into rich, famous and otherwise powerful families’ who have had a ‘leg up in life, inheriting monarchies, business empires, wealth and star power.’

However, this entire conversation about Mamdani being a ‘nepo baby’ and turning down the pay hike, has put focus on the New York Mayor's salary and net worth. Here's what you need to know.

Zohran Mamdani salary and net worth

Mamdani's salary as mayor is $258,750, since the 34-year-old refused the raise. He used to make $142,000 as state legislator. According to Forbes Africa, Mamdani's net worth was estimated to be around $200,000 as of 2025.

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