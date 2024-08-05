US-based Indian-origin man urges candidates to decline job if their future boss uses Hindi while speaking English

An X post by an Indian-origin man working for a US-based company about when a candidate should “politely decline” a job offer has angered social media users. In his post, the man said that if candidates encounter a future boss who throws in Hindi words or sentences while speaking English, then that job is not worth taking. A US-based Indian-origin man shared that if a manager at a potential job doesn’t speak complete English and mixes Hindi words, a candidate shouldn’t take up that job. (Unsplash/@Luis Villasmil)

“A lot of Indian friends are entering the job market, switching jobs, among other things. The biggest advice I have to avoid bad managers and companies is: pick a manager who speaks fully in English. During interviews, pay attention to how your future boss is talking. If you notice one Hindi word or Hindi sentence (frequently to other colleagues), politely decline the job after the call. It will not be worth it,” the man wrote.

“If a manager doesn’t know English and only knows Hindi/Regional languages, that’s totally fine. But if you get a language mixer, your life will be terrible and you will regret your decision,” he added.

“This is the most terrific advice I saw on the internet, lol. Language has nothing to do with how a person behaves,” posted an X user. Another person added, “It really shows that you're disconnected from the bottom 90% of society. Work in Manufacturing or a Darshini for a month, and your opinion will change.”

While a third commented, “If your manager or colleague has such opinions, then politely decline the job offer,” a fourth wrote, “Judging bad managers because of their language ability is like judging the taste of a fish by their ability to talk.”

What are your thoughts on this man’s post about declining a job if the manager uses words or sentences in regional languages while speaking English?