Vadodara woman drives auto at 3 am, offers free rides for emergencies at night: ‘This is so inspiring’

A woman auto-rickshaw driver in Vadodara has won hearts online after a late-night encounter highlighted not only her determination to earn independently but also her effort to help others. The woman reportedly drives through the night and even offers free rides to people needing to reach a hospital during emergencies.

A female auto driver in Vadodara won praise for working at 3 am and providing free rides during emergencies. (Instagram/sanyam_shiftstrong)

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The story was shared on Instagram by Sanyam Garg, who said he came across the woman and her husband while returning home at around 3 am. Intrigued to see a woman driving an auto-rickshaw at such an hour, he stopped to speak to her and learnt more about the couple’s journey.

‘These are the kind of people the world needs’

“Look, these are the kind of people the world needs—why doesn't anyone talk about them or share their stories? It's 3 am right now; I was heading home when I met this amazing couple,” Garg said in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} He explained that the woman’s husband earlier drove the auto himself before encouraging her to learn and become financially independent. The couple also have two children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He explained that the woman’s husband earlier drove the auto himself before encouraging her to learn and become financially independent. The couple also have two children. {{/usCountry}}

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Garg was particularly impressed by the woman’s positive attitude and claimed she has helped around 50 other women find work driving auto-rickshaws.

“Sir supports madam wonderfully no matter what anyone says, and madam does her work with all her heart—right now she's standing near the office waiting to take people home. Be an inspiration, be a motivation, stand on your own two feet, and enjoy life,” he added.

What stood out even more was a message written on her auto stating that between 10 pm and 5 am, anyone needing transport to a hospital or facing an emergency could use her service free of charge.

Husband’s support wins praise

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In the caption accompanying the clip, Garg described the couple as a “power couple” and said the woman dreams of buying a car someday.

“She loves driving. She is very well supported by her husband who taught her to drive and auto and become independent,” he wrote, adding, “Her husband doesn’t care what world says but he cares about her wife’s independence!”

He also praised Vadodara’s sense of safety, saying it encouraged women to take up jobs even during late-night hours.

Watch the clip here:

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Internet applauds the couple

The clip drew appreciative reactions from social media users, many of whom praised the woman’s courage and her husband’s support. “This is so inspiring,” wrote one person. Another commented, “I am proud of you bhai and bhabhi.”

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“That’s too good,” said a third user, while another encouraged the couple by writing, “Good work keep it up.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)