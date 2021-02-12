Valentine vaccine: Anand Mahindra’s share regarding Covid vaccine is a hit among netizens

After several months of anticipation, the vaccine for Covid-19 is finally available for people. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has shared an interesting and creative ad for spreading awareness about the vaccine and it has garnered the attention of netizens. The ad shared by Mahindra may tickle your funny bone too.

The creative ad shared Mahindra on Twitter was aired on the Jimmy Kimmel show and much appreciation from netizens. Mahindra tagged the CEO of Serum Institute of India in his share. “Hilarious. @adarpoonawalla you have a readymade advertising brief. Vaccines are forever,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared a few hours ago, the clip has garnered over 51,800 views and tons of comments. People found the concept to be very amusing.

What do you thin of this innovative ad?