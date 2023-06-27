Vanilla the chimp's incredible moment as she sees the sky for the first time. Watch

Vanilla the chimpanzee, a 29-year-old survivor of New York's Laboratory for Experimental Medicine and Surgery in Primates (LEMSIP), recently experienced a life-changing moment when she encountered the open sky for the first time.

Touching video captures Vanilla the chimp's emotional first encounter with the open sky after a lifetime in captivity. (Image Credit: Save the Chimps)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The heartwarming moment was captured on video at the Save the Chimps sanctuary in Fort Pierce, Florida, where Vanilla now resides.

Prior to her arrival at the sanctuary, Vanilla had spent her entire life confined to a 5-foot-square cage or a small enclosure. She was originally a resident of the infamous LEMSIP, which closed its doors in 1997.

At the age of 2, Vanilla and a group of chimpanzees were transferred to California, where they lived in a larger enclosure at a refuge. Sadly, the refuge closed in 2019 and faced the threat of wildfires.

Last year, thanks to the efforts of the chimpanzee sanctuary, Vanilla and her companions were transported to the Sunshine State location via FedEx.

The touching moment of Vanilla's first encounter with the open sky was captured on camera, showcasing her awe and wonderment at her new surroundings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr. Andrew Halloran, a primatologist from Save the Chimps, shared the heartwarming video during the American Society of Primatologists symposium in Reno. The footage shows Vanilla leaving her enclosure and being warmly embraced by Dwight, the alpha male of the chimpanzee group. With a gaze skyward, Vanilla begins exploring her new island habitat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Halloran, Vanilla's previous living conditions were far from ideal.

“In California, Vanilla lived with a handful of chimps inside a chain-like fence cage with no grass and very little enrichment.” (New York Post)

In contrast, her new home at the sanctuary spans 150 acres and houses 226 chimpanzees. These chimpanzees come from various backgrounds, having been discarded by laboratories, the entertainment industry, the exotic pet trade, and roadside zoos.

Many of them have experienced solitary confinement and have never interacted with other chimpanzees before.

Halloran shared, “Vanilla is setting very well. When she’s not exploring the island with her friends, she can usually be found perched atop a three-story climbing platform surveying her new world.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| Indians opt for EB-5 Visa program to fulfill their American dream

Fortunately, Vanilla seems to be adapting well to her new environment. When she is not exploring the island alongside her newfound friends, she can often be found perched atop a three-story climbing platform, observing her new world.

Halloran, who evaluates the personalities of each new arrival to determine the best chimp island community match, states, “She gets along with all of the other 18 chimps on her island and has a particularly playful relationship with the alpha male Dwight—from whom she steals food.”