Varun Badola, Rajeshwari Sachdev perfectly capture struggles of people who aren’t fond of gym

There are many who love fitness videos. In fact, they scroll through social media feeds to take inspiration from videos that show people engaged in different kinds of fitness activities. However, if you’re not among them and don’t consider yourself a fitness enthusiast, then this video showing actors Varun Badola and Rajeshwari Sachdev may speak to your soul. The video shows how they feel at the gym and it may turn out to be extremely relatable for many.

Badola shared the video on his personal Instagram page. He also tagged actor Shweta Kawaatra and jokingly addressed her saying that she is not the only one who can show off. Kawaatra’s Instagram profile is filled with videos and images showing her fitness regime.

The video opens to show Sachdev doing squats in the slowest way possible. The clip then focuses on Badola, who is seen sitting on an exercise equipment pretending to use it. Take a look at the rest of the video to see what else it shows:

The video has been posted four hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 48,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received close to 4,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the clip.

Shweta Kawaatra also shared a comment and wrote, “Hahahaha I have died laughing. At least you reached the gym.” Actor Barkha Sengupta also shared a comment and posted, “You guys are [heart emoji]". “You both are so cute,” commented an Instagram user. Many shared laughing out loud emoticons or heart emojis to show their reactions.