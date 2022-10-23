Varun Dhawan jumps for joy, punches in air as India wins against Pakistan. Watch

India and Pakistan faced each other today at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia in their opening ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 match. While both sides played well, Virat Kohli led the Men in Blue to a four-wicket victory with his splendid performance on the field that included four sixes and six fours. As the country is celebrating India's win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share his reactions to the last-over thriller. And it is safe to say that almost all of us have reacted similarly today.

"INDIA INDIA INDIA. Unbelievable. India wins. Happy Diwali. Well played Pakistan. One of the best matches. King @virat.kohli," wrote Varun Dhawan while sharing the video. The video opens to show a tense Dhawan sitting on the couch with his hand on his head. He even prays for India's win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022. As soon as India wins, he starts jumping on his couch with his hands raised above him and is heard saying, "Yes,yes,yes". He also punches in the air several times in joy.

Watch an ecstatic Varun Dhawan below as India wins against Pakistan:

Since being shared an hour ago, the video has raked up more than 1.4 million views and several comments.

"Yaaayyy," posted an individual with heart emoticons. "We won," wrote another. "India," posted a third. Many also reacted to the video with heart emoticons.

