Varun Dhawan meets pet dog Joey after days, gets treated with kisses. Watch

Besides being a Bollywood actor and a husband, Varun Dhawan is also a proud pet dad who often shares pictures and videos featuring his pet dog Joey. And his recent share showcase how he was treated when he met his pet pooch Joey after 45 days. "Back home after 45 days and couldn't be happier to see my boy Joey," wrote Varun Dhawan while sharing a video on Instagram. The video is just too good to miss out on and is winning people's hearts left, right and centre. There are possibilities that it may win yours too.

"The last 3 months I've had literally no time to spend or explain to Joey why I was busy promoting jjj (Jugjugg Jeeyo) and wrapping bawaal (commotion). This has to be the greatest reward," he added.

The video opens with Varun Dhawan saying, "I came back after 45 days, and this is the way my puppy treated me." The video shows his pet dog kissing him and wailing its tail in joy. Towards the end of the video, Varun Dhawan can be seen hugging Joey. The video may leave you smiling from ear to ear and make your day brighter.

Take a look at the heartwarming video shared by Varun Dhawan below:

The video shared an hour ago has raked up more than six lakh views, amassed over one lakh likes, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also invited several comments.

Actor Esha Gupta commented with a heart emoticon. "Awwelee," she wrote. Actors Diana Penty and Zoya Akhtar posted heart emoticons. An individual shared, "So pretty good." "Awwwwww," expressed another. "So Cute, Varun. Love you," commented a third with several emoticons.