Varun Dhawan reacts to video of women dancing to JugJugg Jeeyo’s Rangisari at beach

The song Rangisari from the recently released film JugJugg Jeeyo has turned into a track that many are using to showcase their dancing skills. There are numerous videos on the Internet that show people grooving to this number. Amid those one video has now grabbed the attention of none other than Varun Dhawan – a protagonist in the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhawan took to Instagram Stories to share the video and write a few words for Shashank Khaitan. “This song has travelled everywhere. Feel so blessed. Thank you,” he wrote and tagged the film director. In case you are unaware, Dhawan, a few days ago, while replying to a Twitter user’s post, shared that Khaitan was originally going to use the song in Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter-starrer 2018 film Dhadak, which he directed.

The image shows Varun Dhawan's Instagram Stories where he shared the video of two women dancing to Rangisari from the film JugJugg Jeeyo. (Instagram/@varundvn)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The dance video that amazed Dhawan was posted by Instagram user AkhiIla whose bio says she is a “dance enthusiast by heart. ” She wrote, “Rangi Saari. Put music to our troubles and we'll dance them away. The feeling of dancing amidst so many people at a beach carefree was surreal! For both of us (being slightly reserved by nature), this sure is an achievement!” she wrote as a part of her caption.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted about ten hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 3.6 lakh views. It has also gathered nearly 1,400 likes, including one from Varun Dhawan. The video has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Nice Akhilla. Must have been super fun doing this. Very beautiful,” posted an Instagram user. “This is soo cool,” expressed another. “Omg..... So much fun....,” commented a third. “That was smooth,” shared a fourth. “That’s awesome,” wrote a fifth.

Released last month, JugJugg Jeeyo is a family drama featuring Varun Dhawan, Kira Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The track is sung by Kanishk Seth and Kavita Seth.