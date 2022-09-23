Varun Dhawan’s video on chai and biscuit may seem absolutely relatable. Watch

There are food combinations that taste the best when you eat them in a certain way. One such process is dunking biscuit in tea. There are many who love eating their biscuit like this. Turns out, actor Varun Dhawan is among them too. He recently shared a video that shows him enjoying his biscuit in the very same way.

“Chai loving on sets of #bhediya,” he wrote while posting the video. Set to release in November, Bhediya is Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film. The horror film will also feature Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

The video opens to show the actor standing in front of the camera. He then dunks a biscuit into tea and expresses his love for the combination.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted two hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 9.2 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also gathered nearly 14,000 likes. The video has prompted people to share various comments.

“Woooooooow,” wrote an Instagram user. “Yaaaar give us the bhediya tea-ser alreadyyyy!!!” expressed another. “I love it too,” commented a third. Many shared their reactions through heart or fire emoticons.