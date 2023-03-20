Varun Dhawan shares amazing mashup of Apna Bana Le and Maan Meri Jaan

The mashup videos that show artists skillfully mixing two or more songs often turn out to be incredible. One such video has impressed many on Instagram, including actor Varun Dhawan. The Bhediya actor took to the platform to share the video as his Instagram story. The wonderful video shows musician Vasu Kainth singing a mashup version of Apna Bana Le and Maan Meri Jaan. The image is taken from the video Varun Dhawan shared that shows a mashup of Apna Bana Le, Maan Meri Jaan.(Instagram/@varundvn)

The video was originally posted by Kainth back in February. The song Apna Bana Le is from the film Bhediya, picturised on Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. It is sung by Arijit Singh along with Sachin-Jigar, the duo also gave the music for the song. As for Maan Meri Jaan, it is sung by King.

Here’s what Varun Dhawan shared:

Varun Dhawan posted this mashup of Apna Bana Le and Maan Meri Jaan as Instagram story.(Instagram/@varundvn)

Take a look at the video shared by the musician:

The video was posted last month. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 5.9 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has also received close to 36,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“Wow superb,” posted an Instagram user. “Wowww,” expressed another. “Congratulations! Varun reposted,” commented a third, mentioning the actor’s Instagram story. “Please make a cover of only Maan Meri Jaan,” requested a fourth. “Can’t handle your voice and mashup,” wrote a fifth.

