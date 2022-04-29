Varun Dhawan shares how he is missing his dog on its birthday

The Internet is filled with videos and images from pet parents expressing their love for their fur babies. The latest inclusion to that list is a share from actor Varun Dhawan documenting how he is missing his dog.

“It’s my baby’s [sic] birthday,” the actor wrote and added a birthday cake emoji on the image of his pooch that he posted as his Instagram Stories. He continued and added, “I miss my son. ” The picture shows the adorable dog named Joey enjoying a day out at a beach.

Take a look at what Varun Dhawan posted:

Varun Dhawan posted this image of his dog Joey on Instagram Stories. (Instagram/@varundvn)

This, however, is not the only post about the cute dog that the actor shared. Earlier this month, he also posted a video showcasing some fun-filled moments with his fur baby. He wrote, “Tera jaisa yaar kahaan,” while sharing the video. His wife Natasha Dalal is also seen in the video. The duo got married last year in 2021.

The video received tons of comments from people. Actor Anushka Sharma while reacting to the clip wrote, “Kya baat hai.” Arjun Kapoor too dropped a comment. “Content and content again,” he added along with a heart emoticon. Mukti Mohan also joined in and commented, “Awley such a handsome baby.”

The Kalank actor often takes to Instagram to share various images and videos of Joey. The posts about the dog that he shares often leave people smiling.

What are your thoughts on the Instagram Stories posted by Varun Dhawan?