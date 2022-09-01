Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal shares interaction with ex-employee who is now a pilot

Anil Agarwal, founder and Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, recently took to LinkedIn to share a sweet and wholesome story about meeting an ex-employee who is now a pilot. His share about the interaction has created a buzz.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On my recent trip, a young pilot named Captain Neha Kapoor walked up to me and told me that she used to work at Cairn Vedanta. It made me happy to hear that people who have worked with us have succeeded in their careers,” he wrote. Cairn Vedanta is an oil and gas exploration and production company.

Agarwal explained how pilots like Kapoor are an inspiration to all. “Pilots like Captain Neha are role models to our young girls everywhere. Through her hard work, she has proven that you can fly as high as you want. What makes me even happier is knowing that India has the highest percentage of female pilots across the world (12.4%)!” he explained.

“If any young girl is reading this, I urge you to go after your dreams. Manzil unhi ko milti hai jinke hauslon mein jaan hoti hai [Those who have determination will reach their destination]. And as for the parents of our young girls, let them know they can be anything they set their minds to! After all, sky's the limit…,” he added and concluded the post with a picture. The image shows him standing beside the pilot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at the post:

Anil Agarwal shared this post about meeting an ex-employee who is now a pilot. (LinkedIn/@Anil Agarwal)

The image shows pilot Neha Kapoor meeting with Anil Agarwal, her former employer. (LinkedIn/@Anil Agarwal)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared a day ago, the post has received close to 35,000 likes and counting. The share has further prompted people to post various reactions. “Inspiring - Women empowerment,” posted a LinkedIn user. “Great,” expressed another. “Good job captain Neha,” commented a third. “Very motivating and truly inspiring for the youth. One should chase dreams with full passion,” wrote a fourth.