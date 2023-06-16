'Vegetarian with an occasional binge': Video of giraffe chewing bone goes viral

Do you use social media regularly? Then there is a slim chance that you have missed the video that shows a deer munching on a snake. No wonder that video left people baffled and with questions. There’s now another video of the same nature that has surprised people. This new viral clip shows a giraffe chewing on a bone.

The image, taken from the viral Twitter video, shows a giraffe chewing a bone.(Twitter/@susantananda3)

IFS officer Susanta Nanda posted the video on Twitter. He also shared an explanatory caption to explain about the giraffe’s unusual behaviour. “Giraffes are herbivores & use their long necks to reach the leaves & buds in the tree top. They have evolved that way. But sometimes chew & eat bones to get phosphorus. Nature is amazing,” he wrote. He shared the clip while replying to a previous post of his showing the video of a deer eating a snake.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on June 12. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 95,000 views and counting. Additionally, the post has gathered more than 1,100 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Great videos - I learned something new. Thanks,” posted a Twitter user. “The giraffe is casually munching on the bone like it's the latest trendy snack! Talk about bone appetite!” joined another. “Noted UPSC question to be asked next year,” joked a third. “Amazing... Vegetarian with an occasional binge,” added a fourth. “But… they are herbivorous,” wrote a fifth.