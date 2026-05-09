Vendor dips cucumbers in green liquid at Bihar railway station, video sparks outrage

A video allegedly showing cucumber vendors colouring pale cucumbers bright green before selling them to passengers at Katihar Junction railway station in Bihar has sparked concern on social media.

A viral video captured a vendor dipping cucumbers in green liquid before selling them to passengers.(X)

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The clip, which has gone viral, reportedly shows a vendor dipping dull, peeled cucumbers into a jar filled with a bright green liquid. The activity appeared to take place openly on a railway platform, raising questions over food safety and hygiene at public transport hubs.

Watch the clip here:

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{{^usCountry}} Cucumbers are commonly sold at railway stations across India, especially during warmer months, as many passengers prefer them as a refreshing and affordable snack. However, the viral video has triggered worry over the possible use of artificial colouring on produce meant for direct consumption. RPF takes action {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cucumbers are commonly sold at railway stations across India, especially during warmer months, as many passengers prefer them as a refreshing and affordable snack. However, the viral video has triggered worry over the possible use of artificial colouring on produce meant for direct consumption. RPF takes action {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to an NDTV report, the Railway Protection Force in Katihar has taken action following the incident. Katihar RPF Inspector Vikram said nine women selling cucumbers in this manner at the railway station have been detained and are being questioned. The woman seen in the viral video is also among those detained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to an NDTV report, the Railway Protection Force in Katihar has taken action following the incident. Katihar RPF Inspector Vikram said nine women selling cucumbers in this manner at the railway station have been detained and are being questioned. The woman seen in the viral video is also among those detained. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Inspector Vikram further said that the woman admitted the green colour being used was similar to the colouring used in sweets prepared for weddings. Authorities are now investigating the exact composition of the substance and are initiating appropriate legal action in the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inspector Vikram further said that the woman admitted the green colour being used was similar to the colouring used in sweets prepared for weddings. Authorities are now investigating the exact composition of the substance and are initiating appropriate legal action in the matter. {{/usCountry}}

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Internet reacts

The video triggered strong reactions from users online, with many expressing anger and concern over the alleged practice. One user wrote, “This is extremely dangerous and should be treated as a serious food safety violation.” Another said, “People buy cucumbers thinking they are eating something healthy, but this is shocking.”

A third user commented, “Strict action should be taken against anyone using artificial colours on food items.” Another person wrote, “Railway authorities must regularly inspect vendors and food items sold on platforms.” One user added, “This is why people are scared to eat anything sold in open places.” Another remarked, “Passengers deserve safe and hygienic food, not such harmful practices.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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