The video of the US army veterans meeting after 40 years left people emotional.(Instagram/@ring)
The video of the US army veterans meeting after 40 years left people emotional.(Instagram/@ring)
Veterans who served together in the US army reunite after 40 years. Watch

“This is so wholesome,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the reunion video of the army veterans.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 08:41 AM IST

A reunion video of two US army veterans has turned into a source of joy for many. Shared on Instagram, there is a possibility that the video will win you over too.

The clip was shared on the Instagram page of security camera device Ring. “Veterans reunited! Arturo and John served together in the US Army and hadn't spoken in 40 years...until today,” they wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show a text that reads, “John met Art in the army in the 1970s. They hadn’t seen each other in 40 years.” The video then goes on to show the sweet reunion.

Take a look at the video that may leave you emotional:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has gathered nearly 30,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also accumulated different comments. People had a lot to say about the wholesome video.

“I love these kinds of stories. Sometimes people just have a huge impact on your life,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so wholesome,” shared another. “Awesome, best feeling,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

