Vets baffled to find intact and working AirPods from dog’s belly after surgery

In a surprising incident, a golden retriever named Jimmy accidentally swallowed his human’s AirPods along with the case. And after the surgery, the vets were puzzled to find out that the AirPods were in perfectly working condition. The incident took place in Hull, UK with Rachel Hick and her dog and was shared on Facebook by the veterinary hospital, Vets Now.

“You'll never guess what puppy Jimmy managed to scoff down whole... A pair of Apple AirPods and their charger! Jimmy was rushed to see our emergency vets after the excited puppy mistook the charging case for an Easter treat,” explains the caption. The post goes on to detail how the battery acid inside the charger is extremely harmful for dogs.

“Astonishingly, there wasn't a scratch or a tooth mark on the device and the charging light was still on after it was removed,” it adds. The picture shared with the post shows an x-ray of Jimmy’s stomach where the AirPods case can be seen clearly.

In the blog shared by Vets Now, Hick described how the accident happened while she was playing with Jimmy. “As he jumped, he knocked my AirPods out of my pocket and they fell on the floor, and before I even realised they’d dropped on the floor, he’d eaten them whole. He looked up at me straight after and gave me a look as if to say ‘that wasn’t the treat, was it?’ My heart sank,” she said.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on April 18, the post has garnered several likes and comments. People were surprised at the whole incident. While some were thankful that the doggo came out completely fine, others were amazed at the working condition of the AirPods even after being swallowed by the doggo.

“So scary,” commented a Facebook user. “Glad Jimmy is alright now,” commented another. Many others tagged their friends on the comments to make them aware of the danger dogs may be in if they swallow something like AirPods.

