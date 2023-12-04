Vicky Kaushal's wholesome moment with a toddler will tug at your heartstrings. Watch

An adorable video of Vicky Kaushal from the sets of Sam Bahadur has gone viral on social media and tugged at the heartstrings of many. The video shows the actor dressed as Sam and in conversation with a toddler, who was his co-star in the movie. Vicky Kaushal in conversation with the young girl. (Instagram/@meesasisters)

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle Apoorva Malhotra. It shows Vicky stooping down to listen to what his young co-star, Meera, is telling him. As she opens her bag, and takes out a lunch box from within, she hands it over to Vicky, who carefully sees what's inside it. He then asks her if there are chips or French fries inside it. He also exclaims 'wow' as he hands back the tiffin box. At the end of the clip, Vicky helps Meera to close her bag. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif lauds Vicky Kaushal's performance as Sam Bahadur: Proud to see you shine your way across the screen)

In the caption of the post, Malhotra wrote, "This is the day of the shoot when I got a chance to capture Meera and Vicky Kaushal interact. This is the only clip I have since they didn’t allow us to shoot pictures of photos with them. My favourite clip out of the treasure box."

Watch the video of Vicky Kaushal and Meera here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being shared, it has gained more than seven lakh views. The share also has close to 25,000 likes and numerous comments. Many thought that the video was wholesome.

