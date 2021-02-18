Video captures mesmerising beauty of Nilgiri Mountain Railway toy train route

If you follow Indian Railways’ Twitter profile, you may be aware of the videos they share which show trains passing through breathtaking locations all across the country. In a recent post, they shared a clip that perfectly fits the category and it's incredible. There is a possibility that the video will make you say wow, repeatedly.

“Nilgiri Mountain Railway - An incredible confluence of natural and man-made marvels! NMR toy train takes us through the majestic tunnels, bridges, mesmerizing cascades, breathtaking views of the blue mountains that leave us in a state of bliss...Take a look!” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

The clip shows exactly what the caption describes. What makes the video even more entertaining to watch is the smoothing and happy music in the background.

Take a look at the clip and don’t forget to turn on the sound:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has already gathered more than 15,000 views. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people who couldn’t stop talking about the amazing beauty captured in the clip.

What are your thoughts on the video?

